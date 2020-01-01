NAP

Nicole Ari Parker

Giselle Sims-Barker

Nicole Ari Parker is a seven-time NAACP award-nominated actress who is best known for her breakout role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Academy Award-nominated film, “Boogie Nights,” as well as her outstanding performance as “Teri Joseph” in the award-winning original series “Soul Food.” Parker was a series regular on the network drama “Time After Time.” Other notable television credits include major recurring arcs on “Younger,” “The Romanoffs,” “Rosewood,” “Murder in the First” and “Revolution.” Additional film credits include appearing opposite Luke Wilson in “Blue Streak” and opposite Denzel Washington in “Remember the Titans.” She soon will be seen in Kim Bass’ feature comedy, “Headshop,” opposite Michael Jai White. Parker also appears on the stage. She made her Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theater in 2012 as “Blanche DuBois” in Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire,” opposite Blair Underwood. Her performance earned her an Outer Critics Award nomination.