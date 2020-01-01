GS

Gabourey Sidibe

Becky

Gabourey Sidibe made her film debut as the title character in Lee Daniels’ Academy Award-nominated film, “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire.” For her role as “Precious,” Sidibe received Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG), Broadcast Film Critics and BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Awards nominations. She won the Independent Spirit Award and an NAACP Image Award for Best Actress, the Breakthrough Performance Award from The National Board of Review and the Vanguard Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Sidibe’s television credits include memorable roles on several seasons of the Emmy Award-nominated anthology series “American Horror Story,” and all seasons of the Golden Globe Award-nominated series “The Big C,” opposite Laura Linney. She currently can be seen reprising the role of “Denise,” alongside Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner, in Season Three of “Difficult People.” In 2010, Sidibe had the distinct honor of hosting ”Saturday Night Live.” In addition to “Precious,” Sidibe's film credits include Gregg Araki's “White Bird in a Blizzard,” opposite Shailene Woodley; the action-comedy “Tower Heist,” opposite Eddie Murphy and Ben Stiller; a cameo appearance in Martin McDonagh's “Seven Psychopaths,” opposite Woody Harrelson; “The Brothers Grimsby,” opposite Sacha Baron Cohen; “Life Partners,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival; and Victoria Mahoney's independent film “Yelling to the Sky,” which premiered at the Berlinale Film Festival. Sidibe made her directorial debut with the short film “The Tale of Four,” as part of Refinery29's groundbreaking Shatterbox series. The film won the Audience Award for favorite narrative short at both Urban World and the Black Star Film Festival. Most recently, she directed the “Hot Blood, Hot Thoughts, Hot Deeds” episode of EMPIRE. Her critically acclaimed first book, “This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare,” was released in May 2017 by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.