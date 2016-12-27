Grace Byers Anika Gibbons

Caymanian actress Grace Byers moved to the U.S. to attend the University of South Florida in Tampa, where she received a B.A. in theater arts. During her time at USF, acting afforded her the opportunity to communicate viscerally – a desire that came from being a child of deaf adults (CODA). Upon graduating from college, Byers was accepted into the University of California Irvine’s graduate program and obtained her M.F.A. in acting. A successful showcase took her from Los Angeles to New York City, where she performed professionally. Several theater productions, short films and national commercials led her to Chicago. Byers is actively involved in anti-bullying campaigns (Saving Our Daughters, Bullies Reality) and deaf culture awareness. She will release her first book, “I Am Enough,” in March 2018. The book was born out of personal experience and her impassioned desire to empower young girls against the negative effects of bullying. Byers divides her time between Chicago and Los Angeles.