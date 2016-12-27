Trai Byers Andre Lyon

Classically trained actor Trai Byers was seen in the Academy Award-nominated film “Selma,” produced by Oprah Winfrey and starring David Oyelowo, Tom Wilkinson, Giovanni Ribisi, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Tim Roth and Common. Byers earned his first feature roles in acclaimed independent films “Americons” and “Jayhawkers.” He received an M.F.A. from the Yale School of Drama in 2011, and received a B.S. in theater at the University of Kansas in Lawrence. From Kansas City, MO, Byers currently lives in Los Angeles.