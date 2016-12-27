Taraji P. Henson Cookie Lyon

Taraji P. Henson starred in the Academy Award-nominated feature film “Hidden Figures,” which won the 2017 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By a Cast in a Motion Picture. In 2016, Henson received the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series and a Critics’ Choice Award for her role on EMPIRE. She also has received two Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on the show. Additionally, Henson earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress opposite Brad Pitt in David Fincher’s “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” She next will star in the feature films “Acrimony” and “Proud Mary.” She also will star in the independent film “The Best of Enemies,” and voice “Yesss,” a new character in “Wreck-It Ralph 2.” EMPIRE marks Henson’s reunion with co-star Terrence Howard; the two worked together on the Academy Award-nominated film “Hustle & Flow.” For her performance in the movie as “Shug,” Henson was named Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Feature Film by the Black Movie Awards and received the BET Best Actress Award. She made her singing debut in the film and performed the Academy Award-winning song “It’s Hard Out Here For A Pimp,” during the 2012 Academy Awards telecast. In the 2014 thriller “No Good Deed,” which opened No. 1 at the box office, Henson starred opposite Idris Elba. She also was an executive producer on the film. She starred in the comedy hits “Think Like a Man” and “Think Like a Man Too,” as well as in “From the Rough,” the true story of Tennessee State University men’s golf coach Catana Starks. Her additional credits include “Larry Crowne,” “Four Brothers,” “Something New,” “Baby Boy,” “Talk to Me,” “Smokin’ Aces,” “Karate Kid,” “Date Night,” “I Can Do Bad All By Myself,” “Not Easily Broken,” “Hurricane Season,” “The Family That Preys,” “Peep World,” “The Good Doctor” and “Once Fallen.” On television, Henson earned an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for “Taken From Me.” She starred in the J.J. Abrams crime drama “Person of Interest” and was a series regular on “Boston Legal.” She also recurred on the drama “Eli Stone.” On stage, she was seen in “Above the Fold” and “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.” Henson has received seven NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Actress and was also awarded Entertainer of the Year. Additionally, she has received five BET Awards for her work in film and television. In October 2016, Henson released her New York Times bestseller, “Around The Way Girl,” published by Simon and Schuster. Henson, who has a strong dedication to helping disabled and less fortunate children, was born and raised in Washington, D.C. She attended Howard University and currently lives in Los Angeles.