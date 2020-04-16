Empire
One final mic drop. Working in partnership with EMPIRE cast Ta'Rhonda, Gabby and Serayah we created a custom rap song to remind fans why they obsessed about this game-changing show.

Published 04-20-20 • 3m

Published 04-20-20 • 3m

empire's virtual orchestra tile image
Network Icon
Fil Eisler & his professional musical team announce their plan to create a live virtual orchestra for EMPIRE.

Published 04-16-20 • 3m

Published 04-16-20 • 3m

final farewell: music forever tile image
Network Icon
Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Serayah, Gabby Sidibe, Vivica A. Fox, and Ta'Rhonda Jones talk all things Empire' music.

Published 04-16-20 • 2m

Published 04-16-20 • 2m

cookie talks to her sister about befriending lucious tile image
Network Icon
Cookie explains to her sister that she can "love Lucious" without being "in love" with him.

Published 04-16-20 • 1m

Published 04-16-20 • 1m

maya & hakeem get into a heated interview tile image
Network Icon
An interview gets cut short when a reporter asks Maya & Hakeem about Maya's birth mother.

Published 04-16-20 • 1m

Published 04-16-20 • 1m

cookie & lucious talk to andre about leaving tile image
Network Icon
Cookie & Lucious try to convince Andre to stay at home after getting released from the institution.

Published 04-16-20 • 1m

Published 04-16-20 • 1m

cookie talks to her therapist tile image
Network Icon
Cookie talks to her therapist about the choices she made to become Cookie Lyon.

Published 04-16-20 • 1m

Published 04-16-20 • 1m

hakeem won't help maya tile image
Network Icon
Hakeem won't help Maya especially since she won't sign the annulment.

Published 04-08-20 • 1m

Published 04-08-20 • 1m

giselle makes a return tile image
Network Icon
Giselle makes a return when Andre hasn't been in a position of power.

Published 04-08-20 • 2m

Published 04-08-20 • 2m

andre tells his parents he's going to south america tile image
Network Icon
Andre tells Cookie and Lucious he's going on a mission trip to continue his healing.

Published 04-08-20 • 1m

Published 04-08-20 • 1m

cookie boasts about their upcoming event tile image
Network Icon
Cookie boasts about their upcoming event, dismissing Becky in the process.

Published 04-08-20 • 2m

Published 04-08-20 • 2m

100 empire episodes in 100 seconds tile image
Network Icon
It's the biggest, craziest, most iconic EMPIRE moments. Relive 100 EMPIRE episodes in 100 seconds.

Published 04-01-20 • 2m

Published 04-01-20 • 2m

becky rejects porsha's mix tape tile image
Network Icon
Becky rejects Porsha's mix tape, and tells her t focus on her artist.

Published 04-01-20 • 1m

Published 04-01-20 • 1m

andre gets a visit from his grandma tile image
Network Icon
Andre gets a visit from his grandma and tries to convince her to help him escape.

Published 04-01-20 • 1m

Published 04-01-20 • 1m

cookie & lucious sit down with andre's psychiatrist tile image
Network Icon
Cookie & Lucious sit down with andre's psychiatrist, when Andre walks in it escalates.

Published 04-01-20 • 1m

Published 04-01-20 • 1m

final farewell: the legend of taraji & cookie tile image
Network Icon
Taraji P. Henson talks about her influential role as Cookie Lyon on EMPIRE.

Published 03-24-20 • 2m

Published 03-24-20 • 2m

carol tells her sisters off tile image
Network Icon
Carol tells her sisters off after they make her mad.

Published 03-18-20 • 1m

Published 03-18-20 • 1m

terry witnesses andre hallucinating tile image
Network Icon
Terry Witnesses Andre Hallucinating, & agrees to be his wife only if Andre can ensure her children's safety.

Published 03-18-20 • 1m

Published 03-18-20 • 1m

damon gives giselle more money to wash tile image
Network Icon
Damon decides to use Cookies idea for a music festival as an opportunity to wash more money.

Published 03-18-20 • 1m

Published 03-18-20 • 1m

cookie makes a toast tile image
Network Icon
Cookie makes a toast at dinner that makes Terry leave the table.

Published 03-18-20 • 1m

Published 03-18-20 • 1m

lucious is worried about andre tile image
Network Icon
Lucious shows Andre he's worried about him, but Andre doesn't believe it's genuine.

Published 03-18-20 • 1m

Published 03-18-20 • 1m

andre tells treasure she's going to lip sync tile image
Network Icon
Andre continues to be haunted by Kingsley when he tells Treasure to lip sync.

Published 03-18-20 • 1m

Published 03-18-20 • 1m

fempire: dope, powerful women tile image
Network Icon
This Fempire rules now and forever. Happy Women's History month from EMPIRE!

Published 03-12-20 • 27s

Published 03-12-20 • 27s

omg moment: andre's complicated life tile image
Network Icon
Gabby Sidibe talks about EMPIRE's twisty turny moments from the episode "Talk Less."

Published 03-11-20 • 1m

Published 03-11-20 • 1m

cookie confides in lucious about lying tile image
Network Icon
Cookie confides in Lucious about wanting to live a life without lies, he's afraid of what might come of it.

Published 03-04-20 • 1m

Published 03-04-20 • 1m

becky stands up to lucious tile image
Network Icon
Lucious thinks Yana's not ready to be in the Music Weekly show, but Becky pushes back.

Published 03-04-20 • 2m

Published 03-04-20 • 2m

andre gives porsha a raise tile image
Network Icon
Although Andre seems upset, he recognizes Porsha's initiative and makes her head of A&R.

Published 03-04-20 • 2m

Published 03-04-20 • 2m

omg moment: andre's troubles tile image
Network Icon
Gabby Sidibe talks about EMPIRE's twisty turny moments from the Season Six spring premiere.

Published 03-03-20 • 1m

Published 03-03-20 • 1m

giselle & becky want to sign yana tile image
Network Icon
Giselle and Becky approach Cookie in the studio about signing Yana.

Published 03-03-20 • 1m

Published 03-03-20 • 1m

sneak peek: can't choose your family tile image
Network Icon
Gabby Sidibe, Vivica A. Fox and Serayah McNeill talk about Cookie's secret, Ta'keem drama and Andre's meltdown on an all new Empire

Published 02-28-20 • 1m

Published 02-28-20 • 1m

lucious & damon meet at gunpoint tile image
Network Icon
Lucious and Damon confront each other about Yana.

Published 02-26-20 • 1m

giselle & becky want to sign yana tile image
Network Icon
Giselle and Becky interrupt Cookie at the studio to see if she would be on board signing Yana.

Published 02-25-20 • 1m

Published 02-25-20 • 1m

lala is upset with becky & the label tile image
Network Icon
Lala is upset that people are saying she can't hold her own against Tiana and Melody on the track she wrote.

Published 02-25-20 • 1m

Published 02-25-20 • 1m

teri is fed up with the dysfunctional lyon family tile image
Network Icon
Teri has had enough of the Lyons always going at each others throats.

Published 02-25-20 • 2m

Published 02-25-20 • 2m

becky has eyes for giselle's brother tile image
Network Icon
Giselle's younger brother stops by and Becky can't get enough.

Published 02-25-20 • 1m

Published 02-25-20 • 1m

hakeem samples his track for the trailer launch tile image
Network Icon
Hakeem samples his track for the board for the trailer launch, but Andre seems to be in a different head space.

Published 02-25-20 • 1m

Published 02-25-20 • 1m

white tracy has lucious & cookie at gunpoint tile image
Network Icon
White Tracy has had enough and threatens Cookie and Lucious.

Published 02-25-20 • 1m

Published 02-25-20 • 1m

sneak peek: the final frontier for the lyons tile image
Network Icon
Gabby Sidibe, Nicole Ari Parker and Ta'Rhonda Jones talk Lucious and Cookie's epic moment a Ta'keem reunion and Andre and Terri hitting their breaking point on an all new EMPIRE.

Published 02-24-20 • 1m

Published 02-24-20 • 1m

#tbt anika vs. cookie tile image
Network Icon
Grace Byers takes you inside Cookie and Anika's iconic fist fight.

Published 02-24-20 • 1m

Published 02-24-20 • 1m

#tbt taraji's favorite scene tile image
Network Icon
What is Taraji P. Henson's favorite most impactful EMPIRE scene? Find out on Throw Back Thursday.

Published 02-24-20 • 1m

Published 02-24-20 • 1m

