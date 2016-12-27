On the Season Four premiere, an epic episode where the worlds of EMPIRE and STAR collide, Lucious makes his first public appearance after the explosion in Las Vegas, while all members of the Lyon family have their own interests in Lucious regaining his physical and mental faculties. Academy Award- and Golden Globe-winning actor, director and producer Forest Whitaker (“The Last King of Scotland,” “Arrival,” “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”) will guest-star in a multi-episode arc on EMPIRE, beginning this fall on FOX. Whitaker will play “Uncle Eddie,” a charismatic music icon and bonafide hitmaker, who gave an unknown Lucious (Terrence Howard) his first radio airplay. Decades later, Eddie steps up for Lucious at a critical moment during his rehabilitation, and a grateful Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) invites him to produce a song in celebration of Empire Entertainment’s 20th anniversary.

FOX has renewed the hit drama EMPIRE for a fifth season. The show is a powerful drama about a family dynasty set within the glamorous and sometimes dangerous world of hip-hop music. The show revolves around the Lyon family and their media company, Empire Entertainment. The founder, LUCIOUS LYON (Terrence Howard), is the king of hip-hop, but his company and reign are constantly threatened by his family, including his ex-wife, COOKIE LYON (Taraji P. Henson); his sons, JAMAL (Jussie Smollett), HAKEEM (Bryshere “Yazz” Gray) and ANDRE (Trai Byers); and a volatile and competitive music industry.

EMPIRE is from Imagine Television in association with 20th Century Fox Television. The series is created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong. The series is executive-produced by Daniels, Strong, Brian Grazer, Ilene Chaiken ("The L Word"), Sanaa Hamri ("Shameless," "Nashville") and Francie Calfo ("Those Who Kill," "Gang Related").