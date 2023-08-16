Don't Forget the Lyrics!

Don't Forget the Lyrics! S3 E9 Waiting for His Big Break! 2023-08-16Don't Forget the Lyrics!

foxSeason Premiere Thursday, May 23
A singing waiter hopes to serve up all the correct lyrics and leave with the $1 million...
Seasons 3 (5 Episodes) • Drama • TV-PG
Watchlist

Links

About the Show

About the Show

Hosted by Emmy Award winner...

Meet the Cast

See All
Niecy Nash
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Don't Forget the Lyrics!
  4. Season 3