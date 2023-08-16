Home
Sports
Local
News
Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
Don't Forget the Lyrics!
Season Premiere Thursday, May 23
A singing waiter hopes to serve up all the correct lyrics and leave with the $1 million...
More
Seasons 3 (5 Episodes) • Drama • TV-PG
Watch S2 E9
Watchlist
Season 3
Season 3
Season 2
NEW
S3 E1 Eye of the Tiger!
A life-long underdog taps into his inner "Rocky" to try to sing his way to the grand prize.
Aired 5-24-24 • TV-PG
Links
About the Show
About the Show
Hosted by Emmy Award winner...
Meet the Cast
See All
Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash
FOX
Entertainment
Don't Forget the Lyrics!
Season 3