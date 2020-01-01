FOX Entertainment and Pepsi have uniquely collaborated on CHERRIES WILD, a first-of-its-kind primetime trivia game show. Created by Wes Kauble and hosted by Jason Biggs, this fast-paced half-hour game show will feature two rounds of pop culture trivia gameplay – during which a team of two contestants will try and “Solve the Slots” in hopes of getting one step closer to winning the $250,000 jackpot. At the end of each episode, when they spin the reels on the enormous slot machine, contestants will attempt to capture all five Wild Cherries to win the ultimate prize.