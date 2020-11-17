Call Me Kat seriesDetail

Based on the BBC UK original series "Miranda," CALL ME KAT stars Mayim Bialik as a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that she can still live a happy and fulfilling life despite still...

Based on the BBC UK original series “Miranda,” CALL ME KAT stars Mayim Bialik as a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that she can still live a happy and fulfilling life despite still being single at 39.  Which is why she recently spent her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky. It was expected of KAT (Bialik) to be married with kids by now, but for many reasons, she’s still single – and totally fine with it. Of course, Kat’s mother, SHEILA (Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Swoosie Kurtz, “Mike & Molly,” “Sisters”), views her daughter’s single-hood as her own personal failure, but Kat remains determined to live a fulfilling life,...

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
