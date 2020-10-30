YOU DON’T NEED TO MAKE A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT TO SUBMIT YOUR PHOTO FOR

CONSIDERATION AS PART OF THE “CALL ME KAT” CAT PHOTO EVENT (THE “CAT PHOTO PROCESS”).

THESE SUBMISSION TERMS (“SUBMISSION TERMS”) GOVERN THE CAT PHOTO PROCESS. BY SUBMITTING A PHOTO, YOU AGREE TO THESE SUBMISSION TERMS. DATA AND OTHER INFORMATION COLLECTED IN CONNECTION WITH THE CAT PHOTO PROCESS WILL BE USED BY FOX BROADCASTING COMPANY, LLL (“FOX”) IN ACCORDANCE WITH FOX’S PRIVACY POLICY LOCATED AT HTTP://WWW.FOX.COM/POLICY.

THE CAT PHOTO PROCESS IS NOT A CONTEST OR SWEEPSTAKES. NO PRIZES WILL BE AWARDED, AND FOX MAY ELECT NOT TO USE ANY OF THE SUBMISSIONS. ALSO, THE CAT PHOTO PROCESS IS IN NO WAY SPONSORED BY, ENDORSED BY, OR ASSOCIATED WITH INSTAGRAM.

HOW TO SUBMIT: To participate in the Cat Photo Process, you must submit a photo including your cat (each, a “Photo”) by posting it on Instagram with the hashtag #CallMeKat. To submit on Instagram, you must have an Instagram account and your account must be public. If you do not already have an Instagram account, create an Instagram account according to the instructions on Instagram.com. Please note that you must comply with the Instagram terms of use in order to create an Instagram account. Each time you submit a Photo as described above, each such post shall be considered a submission (“Submission”). By making a Submission, you are accepting and agreeing to these Submission Terms.

Note: This is not a contest or a sweepstakes; no prizes or compensation will be awarded as a result of providing a Submission or having such Submission included in the Program (as defined below). There is no guarantee as to how many Submissions will be selected for use, or that any Submissions will be selected at all.

2. SUBMISSION REQUIREMENTS: You must be 18 years of age or older to make a Submission. By making a Submission, you represent and warrant that: (i) you are the owner and/or creator of the Photo, (ii) the Photo is original to you, and (iii) the Photo does not violate or infringe upon the rights of any third party. FOX is not responsible for any unauthorized third party use of any Submission. Submissions will not be acknowledged or returned and will not be received or held “in confidence” and a Submission does not create a confidential relationship or obligation of secrecy between you, on the one hand, and FOX and/or any of its affiliates, on the other hand. Individuals will not receive any compensation for making a Submission and/or for such Submission being selected, posted and/or utilized by FOX in any manner.

3. GENERAL CONTENT RESTRICTIONS: Your Submission must comply with the Instagram terms of use, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, to be considered in the Cat Photo Process, your Submission must NOT contain material which is sexually explicit or suggestive, obscene, pornographic, violent (e.g., relating to murder, the sales of weapons, cruelty, abuse, etc.), discriminatory (based on race, ethnicity, sex, religion, national origin, physical disability, sexual orientation or age), illegal (e.g. underage drinking, substance abuse, computer hacking, etc.), offensive, threatening, profane, or harassing, or promotes the use of illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons or any other activities that may appear