Bob's Burgers

When Linda and Bob suggest the kids do chores, the family ends up in a showdown.
Seasons 14 (5 Episodes) • Comedy, Animation • TV-PG
Clips & Extras

0:37
Floppy Waffles End Credit Song
End credit song about floppy waffles.
Aired 5-5-22 • TV-PG
1:36
Bob Takes Away Gene's Game
Bob takes away Gene's game so that he can focus on his project.
Aired 4-29-22 • TV-PG
1:57
Gene Is Addicted To His New Game
Gene bought a game at a garage sale and now he is addicted to his new game.
Aired 4-29-22 • TV-PG
1:34
Ted Has A Fish Emergency
Ted has a problem with his wild salmon order from Alaska.
Aired 4-29-22 • TV-PG
0:37
Meow Meow End Credit Song
An end credit song with cats.
Aired 4-29-22 • TV-PG
0:37
Clear And Present Ginger End Credits Song
The end credits song from "Clear and Present Ginger".
Aired 4-21-22 • TV-PG
1:40
Bob Wants To Help Gene With His School Project
Bob wants to help Gene with his school project to stop him from playing his cat game.
Aired 4-21-22 • TV-PG
1:12
The School Is Giving Out Weird Snacks
Is the school giving out weird snacks or is it a science project?
Aired 4-21-22 • TV-PG
0:37
The Spider House Rules End Credits Song
The end credits song from "The Spider House Rules".
Aired 4-7-22 • TV-PG
1:56
Louise Has A Spider Roommate
Louise has a new roommate, but this one is a spider.
Aired 4-6-22 • TV-PG
1:06
A Mystery Mirror On The Street
A mystery mirror is found on the street and there are so many questions about where it came from.
Aired 4-6-22 • TV-PG
1:33
Louise Is Upset No One Wanted To Smash The Mirror With Her
Louise had a bad day and tells Linda and Bob why she is upset.
Aired 4-6-22 • TV-PG

