Jamie Foxx is an American actor, singer and comedian. He won an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, BAFTA Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role and Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, for his work in the 2004 biographical film “Ray” (2004). The same year, he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in the action film “Collateral” (2004). Other prominent acting roles include the title role in the film “Django Unchained” (2012), the super villain “Electro” in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014) and “William Stacks” in the 2014 version of “Annie” (2014). Foxx began his career in entertainment as a stand-up comic, which soon led to his being cast in the FOX comedies “Roc” (1991) and “In Living Color” (1990). From 1996 to 2001, Foxx starred in his own comedy, “The Jamie Foxx Show.” He also is a Grammy Award-winning musician, releasing four albums which have charted highly on the Billboard 200 chart: “Unpredictable” (2005), which topped the chart; “Intuition” (2008); “Best Night of My Life” (2010); and “Hollywood: A Story of a Dozen Roses” (2015). He currently resides in Los Angeles.