Animal Control
New Season Premiere Wednesday, March 6
Frank slips his Slim Jim in Shred's back pocket as they approach a dozen ostriches.
Seasons 2 (13 Episodes) • Comedy • TV-PG
Season 1
NEW
S2 E1 Raccoons and Mutts
When Shred wallows over Emily's blossoming relationship with Rick, Frank decides to cheer him up.
Aired 3-7-24 • TV-14
Clips & Extras
2:06
Joel McHale & The Cast Narrate Nature Videos
The Animal Control team are experts when it comes to alcoholic trash pandas and the occasional vicious guard dog but how would they react to more exotic animals from around the world?
Aired 3-6-24 • TV-PG
1:33
Animal Control Season 2 First Look
The Animal Control team is back for a brand new season and the calls are wilder than ever! Join Frank Shred Emily Victoria and Amit as they tackle intoxicated raccoons a monkey on the loose and a furry house party??
Aired 2-27-24 • TV-PG
1:30
Animal Control Season 2 Official Trailer
Frank, Shred, and the rest of the crew return for season 2 of Animal Control and the calls are wilder than ever.
Aired 2-13-24 • TV-PG
1:46
Season 1 First Look With Joel McHale
Joel McHale gives us a first look at the new series, Animal Control.
Aired 3-7-23 • TV-PG
0:26
A Thank You To Real Heroes
The cast of Animal Control share a thank you to the real animal control heroes.
Aired 2-15-23 • TV-PG
1:00
Preview: This Team Cannot Be Tamed
Catch the series premiere of Animal Control
Aired 2-9-23 • TV-PG
0:30
Preview: When Nature Invades the Experts Answer the Call
Catch the series premiere of Animal Control Thursday, Feb 16th on FOX!
Aired 2-6-23 • TV-PG
Joel McHale
Frank Shaw
Michael Rowland
Fred "Shred" Taylor
Vella Lovell
Emily Price
Ravi Patel
Amit Patel
Grace Palmer
