From executive producers Howard Gordon (“24,” “Homeland”), Alex Gansa (“24,” “Homeland”) and David Shore (“The Good Doctor,” “House”), ACCUSED is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology, in which each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial, the drama is told from the defendant’s point of view. In ACCUSED, viewers discover how an ordinary person got caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back.