9-1-1: Lone Star
Mondays at 8/7c
The 126 race into action when an armored truck and its guards are attacked by a group of...
Seasons 5 (7 Episodes) • Drama, Action • TV-14
Season 5
SEASON PREMIERE
S5 E1 Both Sides, Now
The 126 race into action when an armored truck and its guards are attacked by a group of masked men.
Aired 9-24-24 • TV-14
S5 E2 Trainwrecks
The 126 race into action when a major train derailment causes multiple injuries.
Aired 10-1-24 • TV-14
S5 E3 Cl2
The 126 race to contain a toxic chlorine cloud of death unleashed by the train derailment.
Aired 10-8-24 • TV-14
S5 E4 My Way
The 126 are called to a rat-infested house; Tommy and Trevor host his ex-wife Cassandra for dinner.
Aired 10-15-24 • TV-14
S5 E5 Thunderstruck
The 126 race into action when a horse barrels into a brewery with an unconscious rider on its back.
Aired 10-22-24 • TV-14
S5 E6 Naked Truth
A man gets crushed under a vending machine; Owen faces the truth of his brother's death.
Aired 11-5-24 • TV-14
NEW
S5 E7 Kiddos
Wyatt tries to talk-down a suicidal caller; the 126 must perform a dangerous surgery in the field.
Aired 11-12-24 • TV-14
Clips & Extras
1:40
The Cast Breaks Down Filming the Train Wreck Episode
Enjoy this BTS look on the giant set designed for the train derailment.
Aired 10-3-24 • TV-14
1:46
Season 5 First Look
Enjoy this first look at the upcoming season.
Aired 9-9-24 • TV-14
3:59
Owen Has A Deep Conversation In The Waiting Room
Owen bonds with a stranger in the waiting room.
Aired 5-2-22 • TV-14
4:22
Young Owen And His Brother Go Surfing And Disaster Strikes
Young Owen Strand and his brother, Tyler go surfing unsupervised when a massive wave wipes Tyler out.
Aired 5-2-22 • TV-14
1:52
Judd And Wyatt Are Attacked By A Snake
Judd and Wyatt are having a heartfelt conversation when a snake Bites Judd's horse causing him to fall off.
Aired 5-2-22 • TV-14
1:19
Alligator Lizard Attack
Tommy tries to extract an alligator lizard from a mans leg.
Aired 4-25-22 • TV-14
1:49
Owen At Therapy
Owen see's a therapist for his anger problem.
Aired 4-25-22 • TV-14
2:08
Traumatic Birthday Party Clown Emergency
A clown get's stuck in a child's play set and Owen freezes.
Aired 4-25-22 • TV-14
2:33
Marjan Confronts Owen
Marjan confronts Owen about his therapy and his emotional well-being.
Aired 4-18-22 • TV-14
4:18
Al Pulls A Gun On A Victim
A big car accident happened, and Al blames the man being rescued.
Aired 4-18-22 • TV-14
1:54
Man Gets Stuck In The Drive Through Window
Al's anger problem gets him stuck in the drive through window.
Aired 4-18-22 • TV-14
2:02
Tommy Is Not About A Surprise Guest
It's Tommy's twins birthday and Uncle Julius drops in, she isn't happy about it.
Aired 4-18-22 • TV-14
Meet the Cast
Rob Lowe
Gina Torres
Ronen Rubinstein
Sierra McClain
Jim Parrack
Natacha Karam
Brian Michael Smith
Rafael Silva
Julian Works
