JP

Jim Parrack

Jim Parrack is best known for playing “Hoyt” in the cable drama series “True Blood,” for creator Alan Ball. He recently completed production on the upcoming feature film “Fast & Furious 9,” and was seen in the award-winning cable limited series “Escape At Dannemora,” opposite Patricia Arquette, Benicio Del Toro and Paul Dano, for executive producer/director Ben Stiller. Parrack appeared in the second season of the cable drama “The Deuce,” with Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Franco, alongside whom he made his Broadway debut in the revival of John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice And Men,” co-starring Chris O’Dowd and Leighton Meester. His recent feature credits include “Suicide Squad,” “Fury” and “The Adderall Diaries.”