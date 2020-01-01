BMS

Brian Michael Smith

Brian Michael Smith was born and raised in Ann Arbor, MI. He studied theater at Kent State University and trained with Terry Knickerbocker at William Esper Studio in New York City. Smith has a recurring role in Ava DuVernay’s cable drama, “Queen Sugar,” as well as the new cable drama, “The L Word: Generation Q.” In addition to performing, Smith also is a media literacy teaching artist and youth worker. He uses his platforms to encourage LGBTQ youth and advocate for better representation in TV and film.