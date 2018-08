It's hot. Dang hot. Prepare for the daily struggle of life in America's expansive desert country. For many creatures in the Wild South West, survival means being tough and creative. From the fur-clad bears on the treeless mountain tops of Big Bend National Park, to the twenty million bats that pour out of Bracken Cave every night to form the largest concentrations of mammals on the planet - Wild South West delivers a surprise twist at every turn.