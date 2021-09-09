Legends: Semi Final Pt. 2 - 3 Chef Showdown

MasterChef Clips

09-09-21 • TV-PG • 2m

09-09-21 • TV-PG • 2m

09-09-21 • TV-PG • 2m

09-09-21 • TV-PG • 1m

  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Legends: Semi Final Pt. 2 - 3 Chef Showdown
  4. S11-E16 - Legends: Semi Final Pt. 2 - 3 Chef Showdown