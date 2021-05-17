Watch Free seriesDetail
Back to Watch Free
Latest Free Episodes
  • Latest Free Episodes
  • Prodigal Son | Watch Free Episodes
  • The Masked Singer | Watch Free Episodes
  • 9-1-1 | Watch Free Episodes
  • America’s Most Wanted | Watch Free Episodes
  • The Great North | Watch Free Episodes
  • Game of Talents | Watch Free Episodes
  • Call Me Kat | Watch Free Episodes
  • Family Guy | Watch Free Episodes
  • Fox Soul | Watch Free Episodes
  • 9-1-1 Lone Star | Watch Free Episodes
  • Bob’s Burgers | Watch Free Episodes
  • The Resident | Watch Free Episodes
  • Divorce Court | Watch Free Episodes
  • Hell’s Kitchen | Watch Free Episodes
  • Duncanville | Watch Free Episodes
  • Last Man Standing | Watch Free Episodes
  • The Simpsons | Watch Free Episodes
  • 24 Hours to Hell And Back | Watch Free Episodes
  • Name That Tune | Watch Free Episodes
  • The Masked Dancer | Watch Free Episodes
  • Strange Inheritance | Watch Free Episodes
  • Bless the Harts | Watch Free Episodes
While the family prepares for Wolf and Honeybee's wedding, an unexpected guest RSVPs.

Published 05-17-21 • 22m

Contestants guess performers' hidden talents, based only on their first impressions and a few clues.

Published 05-13-21 • 43m

Network Icon
A recovering Owen becomes the prime suspect in the serial arsonist case.

Published 05-11-21 • 44m

Network Icon
A citywide manhunt for buried treasure ensues after a famous mystery writer dies.

Published 05-11-21 • 43m

Network Icon
Brian tries to convince the Griffins that their new adopted cat is evil.

Published 05-10-21 • 22m

Network Icon
Bob, Linda and Teddy try to clean a huge bird poop off the restaurant's window.

Published 05-10-21 • 22m

Network Icon
A blizzard threatens the Tobin family game night; Beef makes a new friend in the woods.

Published 05-10-21 • 22m

Network Icon
Lisa makes a shocking college decision, wounding Marge.

Published 05-10-21 • 22m

Network Icon
The Harts are stuck inside on Violet's rainy spring break; Jenny gets competitive about board games.

Published 05-09-21 • 22m

Network Icon
Mike uses Chuck's injury as an excuse to get out of yoga class with Vanessa.

Published 05-07-21 • 22m

Network Icon
Contestants Deann and Erin, and Josh and Renee face the mystery performers.

Published 05-06-21 • 43m

Network Icon
The final six sing for the golden mask trophy; guest panelist Chrissy Metz.

Published 05-06-21 • 44m

Network Icon
After a terrifying incident at Claremont, Malcolm races against time to track down multiple killers.

Published 05-05-21 • 44m

Network Icon
Nic and Conrad plan a relaxing day off; Kit is under pressure to bring Chastain out of debt.

Published 05-05-21 • 43m

Network Icon
Owen finds himself immersed in the search for a serial arsonist.

Published 05-04-21 • 43m

Network Icon
The 118 rush to the site of a hit-and-run that leaves a familiar face in critical condition.

Published 05-04-21 • 43m

Network Icon
Meg deals with a college admissions scandal; Brian embarks on a fitness journey.

Published 05-03-21 • 22m

Network Icon
Louise ropes her siblings into an adventure; Mort teaches Bob, Linda and Teddy how to meditate.

Published 05-03-21 • 22m

Network Icon
Wayne's best friend comes to town and the two take on their dream of opening a bar together.

Published 05-02-21 • 22m

Network Icon
Kristin and Ryan go head-to-head in a negotiation that puts their marriage in a sticky situation.

Published 04-30-21 • 22m

Network Icon
Nick Cannon hosts "The Maskie Awards," a sing-a-long episode celebrating the best of Season 5.

Published 04-29-21 • 42m

Network Icon
Jessica dives headfirst into the past for the sake of her tell-all book.

Published 04-28-21 • 44m

Network Icon
When a tornado touches down, the entire staff goes into crisis mode.

Published 04-28-21 • 43m

Network Icon
The 126 makes calls to a bloody disaster at an ice cream shop.

Published 04-27-21 • 44m

Network Icon
The 118 responds to calls dealing with parents and their kids; a disastrous birthday party.

Published 04-27-21 • 43m

Network Icon
After her granddaughter starts misbehaving, Vanessa gives Mandy a valuable parenting lesson.

Published 04-23-21 • 21m

Both teams prepare for the most important dinner service of their lives.

Published 04-23-21 • 43m

Network Icon
The top four singers from both Group A and Group B unite for a big sing-off; a double elimination.

Published 04-22-21 • 1h 25m

Network Icon
Despite Gil's fatherly concerns, Bright throws himself into a new case.

Published 04-21-21 • 44m

Network Icon
Just when Mina and The Raptor can see their future together, things get unexpectedly complicated.

Published 04-21-21 • 44m

Network Icon
Grace and Judd fight for their lives in the aftermath of a horrific car accident.

Published 04-20-21 • 44m

Network Icon
Athena and the 118 race to save lives after a drunken driver causes a deadly pileup on the freeway.

Published 04-20-21 • 43m

Network Icon
Lois and Peter are invited to live in a millennial apartment complex.

Published 04-19-21 • 22m

Network Icon
Bob gets into a four-car fender bender right outside the restaurant.

Published 04-19-21 • 22m

Network Icon
Judy and the rest of the Tobin clan become addicted to '80s prime-time soap "Dynasty."

Published 04-19-21 • 22m

Network Icon
Lisa's new imaginary friend is a depressed British singer from the 1980s; Homer becomes a truck guy.

Published 04-19-21 • 23m

Network Icon
When Wayne finds out he owns extra land, his family unexpectedly moves in on his property.

Published 04-18-21 • 22m

Network Icon
Mike and Vanessa help Mandy and Kyle with their estate planning; Jen begins working at OutdoorMan.

Published 04-16-21 • 22m

Network Icon
The finalists face one more challenge before their final dinner service.

Published 04-16-21 • 43m

Network Icon
Two new teams compete.

Published 04-15-21 • 43m

  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Watch Free
  4. Clips