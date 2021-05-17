Latest Free Episodes
While the family prepares for Wolf and Honeybee's wedding, an unexpected guest RSVPs.
Contestants guess performers' hidden talents, based only on their first impressions and a few clues.
A blizzard threatens the Tobin family game night; Beef makes a new friend in the woods.
The Harts are stuck inside on Violet's rainy spring break; Jenny gets competitive about board games.
Contestants Deann and Erin, and Josh and Renee face the mystery performers.
The final six sing for the golden mask trophy; guest panelist Chrissy Metz.
After a terrifying incident at Claremont, Malcolm races against time to track down multiple killers.
Nic and Conrad plan a relaxing day off; Kit is under pressure to bring Chastain out of debt.
The 118 rush to the site of a hit-and-run that leaves a familiar face in critical condition.
Louise ropes her siblings into an adventure; Mort teaches Bob, Linda and Teddy how to meditate.
Wayne's best friend comes to town and the two take on their dream of opening a bar together.
Kristin and Ryan go head-to-head in a negotiation that puts their marriage in a sticky situation.
Nick Cannon hosts "The Maskie Awards," a sing-a-long episode celebrating the best of Season 5.
The 118 responds to calls dealing with parents and their kids; a disastrous birthday party.
After her granddaughter starts misbehaving, Vanessa gives Mandy a valuable parenting lesson.
Both teams prepare for the most important dinner service of their lives.
The top four singers from both Group A and Group B unite for a big sing-off; a double elimination.
Just when Mina and The Raptor can see their future together, things get unexpectedly complicated.
Athena and the 118 race to save lives after a drunken driver causes a deadly pileup on the freeway.
Judy and the rest of the Tobin clan become addicted to '80s prime-time soap "Dynasty."
Lisa's new imaginary friend is a depressed British singer from the 1980s; Homer becomes a truck guy.
When Wayne finds out he owns extra land, his family unexpectedly moves in on his property.
Mike and Vanessa help Mandy and Kyle with their estate planning; Jen begins working at OutdoorMan.