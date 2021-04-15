Latest Free Episodes
- Latest Free Episodes
- Prodigal Son | Watch Free Episodes
- The Masked Singer | Watch Free Episodes
- 9-1-1 | Watch Free Episodes
- America’s Most Wanted | Watch Free Episodes
- The Great North | Watch Free Episodes
- Game of Talents | Watch Free Episodes
- Call Me Kat | Watch Free Episodes
- Family Guy | Watch Free Episodes
- 9-1-1 Lone Star | Watch Free Episodes
- Bob’s Burgers | Watch Free Episodes
- Divorce Court | Watch Free Episodes
- Hell’s Kitchen | Watch Free Episodes
- Duncanville | Watch Free Episodes
- Last Man Standing | Watch Free Episodes
- The Simpsons | Watch Free Episodes
- 24 Hours to Hell And Back | Watch Free Episodes
- Name That Tune | Watch Free Episodes
- The Masked Dancer | Watch Free Episodes
- Strange Inheritance | Watch Free Episodes
- Bless the Harts | Watch Free Episodes
Two new teams compete.
Featured fugitives include Maurice Nesbitt, Josephine Overaker and Frederick Arias.
Moon begins to doubt the existence of Bigfoot; Honeybee gets a surprise visitor from Fresno.
Contestants attempt to figure out the hidden talents of the mystery performers.
The remaining singers battle it out for their spot in the final eight; an unmasking.
Featured fugitives include Raymond McLeod, John and Julieanne Dimitrion, and Sam Cross.
When attendance at their church drops, the Harts plot to bring down the neighboring megachurch.
The chefs will be competing to make a unique dish with ingredients appearing along the way.
Contestants guess performers' hidden talents, based only on their first impressions and a few clues.
The members of Group B return for their second performances of the season.
Featured fugitives include Alison Gracey and Christopher Jones, Bob Tang, and Lester Eubanks.
Lois taps into her villainous side and attempts to win best customer at her favorite coffee shop.
Tina is forced to listen to Spanish audio lessons in the library to improve her grade.
It is revealed that Chief Wiggum's wife is more than she seems; Marge takes part in a jewel heist.
Jenny takes a bonding moment a little too far after Violet shows interest in learning to dance.
Kat, Randi and Oscar all try to make amends for mistakes they made.
The six remaining chefs visit Criss Angel's theater, where the coveted black jackets are revealed.
Two new teams of contestants attempt to figure out the hidden talents of mystery performers.
The members of group A return to the stage for their second performances of the season.
Elizabeth Vargas breaks down some of the toughest cases in the pursuit of justice.
Judy asks Alyson to help her with an exciting opportunity to lead an art project at school.
A secret from Flanders' past is revealed; a never-before-seen room in the Simpson home.
The chefs compete in the inaugural Spell's Kitchen word scramble challenge and cook-off.
Contestants guess performers' hidden talents, based only on their first impressions and a few clues.
The second group of celebrities debuts another set of all-new jaw-dropping costumes.
Retired cold case investigator Paul Holes and trial lawyer Yodit Tewolde join the search.
Stewie gets a mail order bride; Peter and Chris become addicted to free hotel breakfast buffets.
Judy asks her crush to the most romantic dance of the school year; Beef's brother visits.
Homer tries to reunite his favorite band from his youth, but J.J. Abrams beats him to it.
Jenny and Wayne persuade Betty to get a job; Violet and David attempt to recruit a new friend.
The red team and blue team must each create five different types of burger.
On Nic's first day back at Chastain, the man who attacked her is admitted to the ER.