Watch Free

A grieving mother learns that facts and evidence are no match for viral misinformation.

Published 03-15-23 • 44m

Network Icon
Kat offers Sheila a job; Randi and Carter think about the future of their family.

Published 03-10-23 • 22m

Network Icon
Game such as wild boar and elk must be cooked with care and attention.

Published 03-10-23 • 43m

Network Icon
Three new singers enter the game and celebrate their favorite iconic DC superheroes in costume.

Published 03-09-23 • 43m

Network Icon
An acerbic female stand-up comic is assaulted by a fellow comic.

Published 03-08-23 • 43m

Network Icon
Capt. Strand and the 126 help a husband whose wife "dies" when she is not upside-down.

Published 03-08-23 • 44m

Network Icon
A country music star fantasizes about being anonymous so she can focus on finishing her next album.

Published 03-07-23 • 44m

Network Icon
A dry thunderstorm brings in a series of lightning strike emergencies for the 118.

Published 03-07-23 • 44m

Network Icon
Meg joins the basketball team; Stewie goes down a rabbit hole of conspiracies.

Published 03-06-23 • 22m

Network Icon
Tina decides she needs to be just like the coolest teens she's ever seen.

Published 03-06-23 • 21m

Network Icon
All of Lone Moose gets wrapped up in a canned sausage competition.

Published 03-06-23 • 22m

Network Icon
Marge and Homer dream of a world in which their rambunctious son was never a Simpson.

Published 03-06-23 • 22m

Network Icon
Kat tries to plan a romantic evening with Max to spice up their relationship.

Published 03-03-23 • 22m

Network Icon
The chefs are challenged to make a next-level Chinese-inspired dish.

Published 03-03-23 • 43m

Network Icon
Contestants sing a collection of songs synonymous with the history of New York.

Published 03-02-23 • 43m

Network Icon
A group of Navajo friends comes up with a plan to shut down a local uranium mine.

Published 03-01-23 • 44m

Network Icon
Capt. Strand reveals has been working with the FBI to help bring down a domestic terrorist group.

Published 03-01-23 • 43m

Network Icon
Peter is mistaken for being a single parent, and relishes in the perks that come with it.

Published 02-27-23 • 22m

Network Icon
When Louise is accused of a theft at school, Linda tries to solve the case from the inside.

Published 02-27-23 • 21m

Network Icon
Judy and Honeybee encounter a strange group; the family has to save Beef from an arranged marriage.

Published 02-27-23 • 21m

Network Icon
Carl looks into the roots of his identity by discovering the origins of a mysterious rodeo buckle.

Published 02-27-23 • 22m

Network Icon
Max receives a surprise visit from his dad for the first time in 30 years.

Published 02-24-23 • 22m

Network Icon
The chefs are challenged with making an upscale sandwich; one chef is eliminated.

Published 02-24-23 • 43m

Network Icon
Two new characters enter the competition; two are unmasked.

Published 02-23-23 • 43m

Network Icon
Drag performer Kevin falls for a closeted guy secretly living a double life.

Published 02-22-23 • 44m

Network Icon
Owen helps defend Marjan when a rescue complaint forces her to make a challenging ethical decision.

Published 02-22-23 • 44m

Network Icon
Amber's fantasy is to have her actual life be as perfect as it appears on social media.

Published 02-21-23 • 43m

Network Icon
The guys try to help Mayor Wild West reconnect with his estranged father, Old West.

Published 02-20-23 • 22m

Network Icon
A man trying to row from New Zealand to Nova Scotia visits the restaurant to have a burger.

Published 02-20-23 • 21m

Network Icon
The kids must convince Beef to get a new mattress after his turns into a deadly trap.

Published 02-20-23 • 22m

Network Icon
When Ned Flanders falls on hard times, Fat Tony makes him an offer he can't refuse.

Published 02-20-23 • 21m

Network Icon
Kat and Max move in together and host a Super Bowl party in their new apartment.

Published 02-17-23 • 22m

Network Icon
The chefs each prepare a dish from Mexico; one contestant is eliminated.

Published 02-17-23 • 43m

Three celebrities perform.

Published 02-16-23 • 43m

Network Icon
A man whose daughter was assaulted is encouraged to take justice into his own hands.

Published 02-15-23 • 44m

Network Icon
The Honor Dogs crash Owen's meeting with O'Brien and reveal there's an infiltrator in their midst.

Published 02-15-23 • 44m

Network Icon
Oliver's fantasy is to surprise his boyfriend, Emilio, with the perfect proposal.

Published 02-14-23 • 44m

Gordon Ramsay hosts a fiery cooking competition in which the winner receives a head chef position.

Published 02-10-23 • 46m

Network Icon
Gordon Ramsay hosts a fiery cooking competition in which the winner receives a head chef position.

Published 02-10-23 • 43m

Network Icon
Celebrity contestants Andy Richter, Holly Robinson Peete, Michael Ian Black and Melissa Peterman.

Published 02-09-23 • 43m

