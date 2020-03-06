Ultimate Tag
Back to Ultimate Tag

Clips & Extras

preview: make your tag experience even bigger tile image
Network Icon
Don't miss all-new episodes of ULTIMATE TAG, THU 8/7c only on FOX!

Published 06-03-20 • 1m

flow chases down thurman tile image
Network Icon
Flow chases down Thurman.

Published 05-20-20 • 1m

devon & thurman score for their team tile image
Network Icon
Devon and Thurman both score for the team.

Published 05-20-20 • 28s

the flow takes on thurman tile image
Network Icon
The Flow takes on Thurman.

Published 05-20-20 • 1m

thurman takes a hard fall tile image
Network Icon
Thurman takes a hard fall but it pays off in the end.

Published 05-20-20 • 1m

thurman can't get away from horse tile image
Network Icon
Thurman can't get away from Horse who corners him.

Published 05-20-20 • 25s

la flair gets the last laugh tile image
Network Icon
La Flair gets the last laugh and pulls off Devon's tag.

Published 05-20-20 • 1m

erica is no match for atomic ant tile image
Network Icon
Atomic Ant takes down Erica.

Published 05-20-20 • 1m

bulldog takes out aisha tile image
Network Icon
Bulldog takes down Aisha.

Published 05-20-20 • 1m

ultimate bloopers: tj watt tile image
Network Icon
TJ's bloopers are the ULTIMATE in brotherly backlash.

Published 05-16-20 • 1m

ultimate bloopers: jj watt tile image
Network Icon
JJ's bloopers are the ULTIMATE in brotherly love. Take a break from the high-octane action to enjoy some laughs with JJ.

Published 05-16-20 • 1m

ultimate athletes: meet the flow tile image
Network Icon
Meet The Flow – one of the fastest men over objects on the planet.

Published 05-12-20 • 1m

ultimate athletes: meet la flair tile image
Network Icon
Meet La Flair, a high-flying parkour superstar.

Published 05-12-20 • 1m

ultimate athletes: meet spitfire tile image
Network Icon
Meet Spitfire, one of the fastest female free-runners in the country.

Published 05-12-20 • 1m

la flaire hurdles through the course tile image
Network Icon
La Flaire has no problem catching up with Na'eem.

Published 05-12-20 • 28s

na'eem struggles to escape big deal tile image
Network Icon
Na'eeem tries hard to get away from Big Deal but it's not easy.

Published 05-12-20 • 1m

lisa talks her strategy against iron giantess tile image
Network Icon
Lisa talks what her strategy was against the Iron Giantess.

Published 05-12-20 • 1m

iron giantess easily catches lisa tile image
Network Icon
It's Iron Giantess vs. Lisa in this speed vs. power.

Published 05-12-20 • 1m

the kid catches up to charlie tile image
Network Icon
The Kid catches up to Charlie with ease.

Published 05-12-20 • 1m

juvie can't escape the flow tile image
Network Icon
It's The Flow vs. Juvie.

Published 05-12-20 • 1m

ultimate athletes: meet iron giantess tile image
Network Icon
Meet Iron Giantess, a 6’ 1” warrior of power and fury.

Published 05-06-20 • 1m

ultimate athletes: meet geek tile image
Network Icon
Meet Geek, he may look like a nerd but he runs like a duke.

Published 05-05-20 • 1m

ultimate athletes: meet flame tile image
Network Icon
Meet Flame – don’t get to close, or you’re sure to get burned.

Published 05-05-20 • 1m

ultimate athletes: meet caveman tile image
Network Icon
Meet Caveman, this ex-marine and hardcore free-runner is ready to dominate!

Published 05-04-20 • 1m

ultimate athletes: meet big deal tile image
Network Icon
Meet Big Deal, a gymnastics and cheerleading superstar who’s not afraid to show off.

Published 05-02-20 • 1m

ultimate athletes: meet beach boy tile image
Network Icon
Meet Beach Boy, an Instagram Model and all-around athlete.

Published 05-01-20 • 1m

ultimate athletes: meet atomic ant tile image
Network Icon
Meet Atomic Ant, a "quadruped expert" who specializes in crawling around on all fours.

Published 05-01-20 • 1m

ultimate athletes: meet banshee tile image
Network Icon
Meet Banshee, an athletic demon who’s here to take your soul away on the new show ULTIMATE TAG.

Published 05-01-20 • 1m

  1. FOX
  2. Sports
  3. Ultimate Tag
  4. Clips