Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Élodie Yung (The Cleaning Lady) joins 17-year-old poet Sam Luo in delivering an inspirational reading of "Against All Odds", a poem written by Sam for Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Aanhpi heritage month: My story begins.
Nicole Scherzinger of "The Masked Singer" gives advice to rising AANHPI singers.
Ken Jeong of "The Masked Singer" talks about inclusion in television.