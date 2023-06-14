Black History
FOX and Malcolm-Jamal Warner are proud to celebrate Juneteenth.
Join us and celebrate Black History Month with "Black Future" an exclusive poem by Monique Mitchell.
Chef Nyesha Arrington talks about her experience coming up as a chef being the only woman of color in the kitchen, and the importance of having black voices in front of and behind the camera.
Dulcé Sloan shares how important increased representation is in all aspects of TV production from talent to crew.
Simone Recasner from The Big Leap talks about why Black History Month is important to her.
In Episode Ten of MAKING HISTORY IN HOLLYWOOD, actor Ser'Darius Blain shares his story.
Celebrating Black History Month 2022.
In Episode Nine of MAKING HISTORY IN HOLLYWOOD, actress Debbi Morgan shares her story.
Angela Bassett, Aisha Hinds, and Rockmond Dunbar talk about how 9-1-1 celebrates Black History Month.