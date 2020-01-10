#TVForALL
LatinX Heritage Month
FOX talent talks about Latinx representation in mainstream media.

Published 10-01-20 • 4m

FOX Talent helps celebrate Latinx Heritage Month by discussing their favorite traditions.

Published 09-28-20 • 2m

Rafael Silva helps you avoid awkward language mishaps in honor of Latinx History Month.

Published 09-24-20 • 3m

Join 9-1-1 Lone Star’s Rafael Silva has he helps break down language barriers as part of the FOX Latinx History Month.

Published 09-15-20 • 3m

As we continue our #TVforAll campaign with Latinx Heritage Month, a few influential people talk about what their heritage means to them!

Published 09-17-20 • 3m

FOX is excited to continue our #TVforAll campaign with Latinx Heritage Month, we will celebrate and recognize the contributions the Hispanic community have made to history, society, television and culture.

Published 09-14-20 • 1m

