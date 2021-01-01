Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
Back to TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons
Episodes
NEW
TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons
What really happened to Richard Simmons? It’s one of the great mysteries in pop culture - a man who was everywhere suddenly vanishes. TMZ addresses the various theories and, in the end, has an answer - why Richard just disappeared.
Published 08-23-22 • 43m
FOX
Entertainment
TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons
Clips