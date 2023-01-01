TMZ Investigates: The Miracle Children of the Amazon
Back to TMZ Investigates: The Miracle Children of the Amazon

Episodes

Network Icon
When a small plane crashes in the Amazon, killing all adults on board and leaving four young siblings -- including a baby -- to fend for themselves, they survive for 40 terrifying days and nights before being rescued.

Published 06-23-23 • 56m

  1. FOX
  2. News
  3. TMZ Investigates: The Miracle Children of the Amazon
  4. Clips