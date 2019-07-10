The Simpsons

S31 E1 - The Winter of Our Monetized Content

When a video of Bart and Homer fighting goes viral, they begin a journey as social media celebrities; Lisa battles the school's new industrialized detention system.
Aired 9-30-19 • TV-PG

The beloved animated series focuses on the eponymous family in the town of Springfield in an unnamed U.S. state. The head of the Simpson family, Homer, is not a typical family man. A nuclear-plant employee, he does his best to lead his family but often finds that they are leading him. The family includes loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and baby Maggie. Other Springfield residents include the family's religious neighbor, Ned Flanders, family physician Dr. Hibbert, Moe the bartender and police chief Clancy Wiggum.

Meet the Cast

Dan Castellaneta
Homer Jay Simpson/Barney Gumble/Grampa Simpson/Mayor Joe Quimby/Krusty the Klown/Groundskeeper Willie
Julie Kavner
Marjorie Bouvier Simpson/ Patty Bouvier/Selma Bouvier/Grandma Jackie Bouvier
Nancy Cartwright
Bartholomew Jo-Jo "Bart" Simpson/Nelson Muntz
Yeardley Smith
Lisa Marie Simpson
Harry Shearer
Charles Montgomery Burns/Waylon Smithers/Principal Seymour Skinner/Ned Flanders/Otto Mann/Scratchy/Kent Brockman/Dr. Julius Hibbert/Reverend Timothy Lovejoy
Hank Azaria
Moe Szyslak/Apu Nahasapeemapetilon/Chief Clancy Wiggum/Dr. Nick Riviera
