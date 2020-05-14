Clips & Extras
Lisa and the family want help in understanding their dog, Santa's Little Helper.
At the Dognitive Behavioral Therapy Institute, all dogs are good dogs!
Springfield's new priest get's caught sleeping on the church's miniature train set.
Otto just wants to buy some pot and stumbles into a fancy dispensary.
Comic Book Guy gets upset that Bart might spoil the movie event of the year.
Homer walks the bride down the aisle and feels protective of her.
The cops arrest Selma Bouvier after accidentally arresting others with the initials S.B.
Marge tries to convince Homer that they need to go on this trip, no matter what.
The Simpsons are blown away by the luxury and relaxation of being on vacation.
Marge is the Lumberjill in this Lumberjill song featuring Jill Sobule.