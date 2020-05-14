The Simpsons
Back to The Simpsons

Clips & Extras

lisa wants to understand santa's little helper tile image
Network Icon
Lisa and the family want help in understanding their dog, Santa's Little Helper.

Published 05-14-20 • 2m

dognitive behavioral therapy institute commercial tile image
Network Icon
At the Dognitive Behavioral Therapy Institute, all dogs are good dogs!

Published 05-14-20 • 24s

lisa is worried the town won't forgive bode tile image
Network Icon
Lisa is worried about Bode.

Published 05-01-20 • 1m

lisa sings "maybe this time" tile image
Network Icon
Lisa sings her version of "Maybe This Time."

Published 05-01-20 • 1m

bode get's caught sleeping on the tracks tile image
Network Icon
Springfield's new priest get's caught sleeping on the church's miniature train set.

Published 04-23-20 • 1m

lisa learns meditation tile image
Network Icon
Springfield's new pastor teaches Lisa how to meditate and things get funky.

Published 04-23-20 • 1m

maggie may have found love tile image
Network Icon
Homer & Marge watch Maggie fall in love with a lightbulb.

Published 04-16-20 • 1m

burns drinks moonshine tile image
Network Icon
Burns drinks a swig of moonshine that pushes him over the edge of reality.

Published 04-16-20 • 1m

preview: the simpsons keep a social distance tile image
Network Icon
Don't miss all new episodes of THE SIMPSONS, SUN at 8/7c only on FOX!

Published 04-09-20 • 17s

otto just wants to buy some pot tile image
Network Icon
Otto just wants to buy some pot and stumbles into a fancy dispensary.

Published 03-21-20 • 1m

catch up: lisa needs braces tile image
Network Icon
Catch up on THE SIMPSONS!

Published 03-21-20 • 1m

catch up: building the grill tile image
Network Icon
Catch up on THE SIMPSONS!

Published 03-21-20 • 1m

catch up: homer the beer baron tile image
Network Icon
Catch up on THE SIMPSONS!

Published 03-21-20 • 1m

krusty's new commercial for stoners tile image
Network Icon
Krusty has a new commercial with one audience in mind.

Published 03-21-20 • 1m

homer & marge visit ned tile image
Network Icon
Homer and Marge visit Ned at home.

Published 03-12-20 • 1m

homer talks to nelson at the dump tile image
Network Icon
Homer talks to Nelson at the garbage dump.

Published 03-12-20 • 19s

couch gag: daylight savings tile image
Network Icon
Lisa realizes she is the only one who remembers day light savings.

Published 03-06-20 • 15s

bart teaches maggie blackjack tile image
Network Icon
Bart tries to teach Maggie blackjack.

Published 03-06-20 • 25s

comic book guy doesn't want bart to spoil the movie tile image
Network Icon
Comic Book Guy gets upset that Bart might spoil the movie event of the year.

Published 02-27-20 • 1m

bart & lisa discuss exploitation tile image
Network Icon
Bart shows Lisa the perks of working on a big Movie.

Published 02-27-20 • 1m

jim parsons explains crypto currency tile image
Network Icon
Jim Parsons explains crypto currency.

Published 02-21-20 • 2m

homer is hanging with the frink tile image
Network Icon
Homer is hanging out with the Frink.

Published 02-21-20 • 1m

homer is afraid of the robots tile image
Network Icon
Homer is afraid the robots are all coming for them.

Published 02-14-20 • 1m

chrissy teigen & john legend visit springfield tile image
Network Icon
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hang out with Marge.

Published 02-14-20 • 1m

bart & lisa arrive at a fancy school tile image
Network Icon
Bart and Lisa arrive at a fancy school with fun ways to learn.

Published 02-14-20 • 1m

guest starring chrissy teigen & john legend tile image
Network Icon
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen talk about their guest roles on an all-new episode of THE SIMPSONS

Published 02-12-20 • 1m

homer walks the bride down the aisle tile image
Network Icon
Homer walks the bride down the aisle and feels protective of her.

Published 12-21-19 • 1m

bart & lisa watch a dated workplace video tile image
Network Icon
Bart and Lisa watch a dated workplace video from the 60s.

Published 12-21-19 • 1m

sideshow bob & cassandra sing a duet tile image
Network Icon
Sideshow Bob and Cassandra sing a holiday duet.

Published 12-12-19 • 1m

the cops arrest selma bouvier tile image
Network Icon
The cops arrest Selma Bouvier after accidentally arresting others with the initials S.B.

Published 12-12-19 • 1m

bart & milhouse create blob tile image
Network Icon
Bart and Milhouse create blob from cranberry sauce.

Published 11-21-19 • 17s

the pilgrims hunt simpsons turkeys tile image
Network Icon
The pilgrims hunt the turkeys, and Homer Turkey doesn't escape.

Published 11-21-19 • 1m

homer & marge discuss the cost of their trip tile image
Network Icon
Marge tries to convince Homer that they need to go on this trip, no matter what.

Published 11-15-19 • 1m

the simpsons arrive in paradise tile image
Network Icon
The Simpsons are blown away by the luxury and relaxation of being on vacation.

Published 11-15-19 • 1m

milhouse & ralph do a scene from riverdale tile image
Network Icon
Milhouse and Ralph perform a scene from Riverdale.

Published 11-07-19 • 1m

the lumberjill song featuring jill sobule tile image
Network Icon
Marge is the Lumberjill in this Lumberjill song featuring Jill Sobule.

Published 11-07-19 • 1m

homer shows grampa his new boat tile image
Network Icon
Homer takes Grampa to the marina to show him his new boat.

Published 10-30-19 • 1m

lisa meets dr. jane goodall tile image
Network Icon
Lisa can't thank Dr. Goodall enough for the work she does.

Published 10-30-19 • 1m

burns chases homer and crew tile image
Network Icon
Burns chases Homer and crew in the van.

Published 10-17-19 • 19s

ned tries to sacrifice maggie tile image
Network Icon
Ned tries to sacrifice Maggie because she bears the mark of the beast.

Published 10-17-19 • 1m

  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. The Simpsons
  4. Clips