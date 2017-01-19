Recently nominated for a 2017 Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program, and currently in production on its record-annihilating 29th season, THE SIMPSONS continues to strike a chord with viewers for irreverently poking fun at anything and everything. As the longest-running scripted series in television history, THE SIMPSONS has become one of the most consistently groundbreaking, innovative and recognizable entertainment franchises throughout the world. With its subversive humor and

delightful wit, the series has made an indelible imprint on American pop culture, and its family members – HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE – are television icons.

The series has won 32 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards and a 2016 People's Choice Award. It was the first animated series to win a Peabody Award, and was nominated for an

Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short “The Longest Daycare.” “The Simpsons Movie” was a hit feature film, the mega-attraction The Simpsons Ride at Universal Studios has received historic expansion updates with the addition of “Springfield,” and the show was honored with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000. It has been named the “Best Show of the 20th Century” by Time magazine, and called the “Greatest American Sitcom” by Entertainment Weekly in 2013. The series recently was nominated for a 2016 Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Animated Program.

THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films production in association with 20th Century Fox Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean are the executive producers. Film

Roman, a Starz Company, is the animation house. Visit THE SIMPSONS website at thesimpsons.com. “Like” the series on Facebook at facebook.com/TheSimpsons. Follow Homer

Simpson @HomerJSimpson and join the conversation using #thesimpsons. Shop THE SIMPSONS at TheSimpsonsShop.com.