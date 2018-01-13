Shaunette Renée Wilson Dr. Mina Okafor

Shaunette Renée Wilson was featured on Season Two of the cable drama “Billions,” opposite Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti. She will be seen in “Marvel’s Black Panther,” opposite Michael B. Jordan; as well as the independent feature “A Kid Like Jake,” opposite Claire Danes. Wilson received her B.A. in drama and theater from Queens College, and her M.F.A. from the Yale School of Drama. She is the recipient of the 2015 Princess Grace Award (Grace LeVine Theater Award). She currently resides in New York City.