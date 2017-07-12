Video Poster

The Orville

The Cast Of THE ORVILLE At Comic-Con 2018
Tehran Von Ghasri interviews the cast of THE ORVILLE at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.

Aired 7-22-18

The Orville At Comic-Con 2018: Pedi-Pods Fleet Rides
The cast of THE ORVILLE are getting excited for season two!

Aired 7-22-18

Comic-Con 2018 Official Trailer: THE ORVILLE
The space adventure returns this winter. Catch an all new season premiere on SUN, DEC 30th only on FOX!

Aired 7-20-18

Catch Up On Season One
Catch-up on Season One of THE ORVILLE before it returns this fall.

Aired 6-29-18

The Best Of Captain Mercer
A look at Capt. Mercer’s best moments from Season One.

Aired 1-26-18

The Best Of Isaac
A look at Isaac’s best moments from Season One.

Aired 1-26-18

The Best Of The Humans
A look back at some of the best moments from the humans on the Orville.

Aired 12-27-17

The Best Of The Aliens
A look back at some of the best moments from the aliens on The Orville.

Aired 12-27-17

The Moclans Teach Ed How To Play Latchcomb
Latchcomb isn't for everyone, and Ed quickly finds this out.

Aired 12-7-17

Kelly Blesses A Child
The crew take a woman's clothes and she ask Kelly to bless her child.

Aired 12-6-17

Ed & Kelly Receive Orders From Their Admiral
Ed and Kelly receive orders from their admiral not to go to the planet.

Aired 12-6-17

Kelly Heals A Young Girl's Scar
Kelly finds a young girl that falls down and she heals her scar.

Aired 12-6-17

Gordon & Kelly Crash On A Mystery Planet
Gordon and Kelly's ship takes an unexpected turn as they crash onto an unknown planet.

Aired 12-6-17

Ed Tells Kelly He Misses Her
Ed and Kelly have a heart to heart.

Aired 12-6-17

Kelly Asks Ed To Trust Himself
Kelly asks Ed to trust himself and that others will believe in him.

Aired 11-30-17

The Crew Finds An Alien
The crew finds a deceased alien and plasma rifles in the cargo.

Aired 11-30-17

Ed & The Crew Try To Warn An Alien Ship
Ed and the crew try to warn an alien ship on a dangerous course.

Aired 11-30-17

Kelly Asks John To Assist Issac With His Analysis
With Captain Ed's permission, Kelly asks John to assist Isaac with his analysis.

Aired 11-30-17

Gordon Asks For A Cat For The Bridge
Gordon asks for a cat on the bridge to build companionship on the ship.

Aired 11-30-17

Kelly Suggest John As The New Chief Engineer
Kelly suggest John replace Newton as the new chief engineer.

Aired 11-29-17

A Clown Attacks Alara
Alara and Bortus search for a clown in a creepy area of the ship, but the clown finds them first.

Aired 11-15-17

The Crews' Deepest Fears Come To Life
After THE ORVILLE goes through a massive plasma storm, the crew sits down to talk about the weird things going on in the ship.

Aired 11-15-17

Alara Uses Boxing To Cope With A Lieutenant's Death
Alara feels responsible for the death a lieutenant, so she uses boxing to forget about the situation.

Aired 11-15-17

The Ship Gets Hit By Plasma Storm
THE ORVILLE gets severely damaged by a plasma storm, and the crew does their best to survive.

Aired 11-15-17

Opening A Jar Of Pickles
It's National Pickle Day! Celebrate it with your favorite crew from THE ORVILLE!

Aired 11-13-17

Yaphit Professes His Love For Dr. Claire
Yaphit walks into the clinic to ask Dr. Claire on a date, and it doesn't go well.

Aired 11-8-17

Ed Tries To Mediate The Peace Treaty
Ed steps in to mediate the peace treaty between the two warring cultures on his ship.

Aired 11-8-17

Alara Receives Unexpected Information About The Archeologist
As the crew arrives to their destination, Alara receives unexpected information on the archeologist they are supposed to meet.

Aired 11-8-17

Kelly & Bortus Sing Karaoke
Kelly performs a song at karaoke and Bortus commands the stage next.

Aired 11-8-17

Kelly & Ed Argue About Kelly's Past Lover
Kelly and Ed argue in an elevator about Kelly's old fling.

Aired 11-8-17

Ed Gets Ready To Go On A Date With A New Friend
Gordon walks in on Ed getting ready to go out for drinks with a new friend.

Aired 11-8-17

John Detects Warships Heading Towards The Orville
Two fleets of warships head towards THE ORVILLE, and the crew prepares to protect themselves.

Aired 11-8-17

The Crew Finds Out That Claire Is Missing
The crew finds out that Claire's ship never arrived at the destination and she's missing.

Aired 11-1-17

Claire & Her Kids Load The Ship
Claire and her two children load the ship and prepare for their travel.

Aired 11-1-17

Claire's Kids Throw The Ship Off Course
Claire's kids throw the ship off course and they head towards a gravitational field.

Aired 11-1-17

Isaac Gives Claire Parenting Advice
Isaac gives Claire parenting advice while on the ship with her and her two kids.

Aired 11-1-17

The Crew Arrives At A Planet Similar To Earth
The crew arrived at a planet that looks very similar to earth however, only the landing team will be able to go.

Aired 10-25-17

John Dry Humps A Statue
John gets caught on camera dry humping a statue and it spreads across the media.

Aired 10-25-17

John Meets With His Publicity Officer
John meets with his publicity officer and he explains his apology tour.

Aired 10-24-17

Ed Receives A Call From Admiral Tucker
Ed receives a call from Admiral Tucker about a member on his team.

Aired 10-24-17

The Team Changes Clothes Before They Arrive On Sargus Four
The team must change clothes to fit in on the planet Sargus Four.

Aired 10-24-17

Crafting Aliens With Howard Berger
Take an inside look at how THE ORVILLE creates some of its aliens.

Aired 10-23-17

Ed & Gordon Speak To The Krill Children
Ed and Gordon speak to the children disguised as the Krill.

Aired 10-12-17

Ed & Gordon's Emitters Break
Ed and Gordon's emitters break and they are forced to hide from a Krill.

Aired 10-12-17

The Krill Suspect Ed & Gordon
The Krill suspect Ed & Gordon and place a guard to check on them in the chapel.

Aired 10-12-17

Krill Captures A Human Head While Taking Over A Colony
Krill celebrates the victory over a colony with a human head.

Aired 10-12-17

Ed & Gordon Come Up With Krill Names
Ed and Gordon come up with several Krill names while on the ship together.

Aired 10-12-17

Bortus Eats Wasabi & A Napkin
Bortus eats a whole plate of wasabi and a napkin without discomfort.

Aired 10-12-17

The Crew Approaches A Krill Ship Attacking The Colony
THE ORVILLE approaches a Krill ship attacking a colony and request them to cease fire.

Aired 10-12-17

The Science Of THE ORVILLE: Quantum Drive
THE ORVILLE producer, Andre Bormanis, discusses the real possibilities of space travel.

Aired 10-4-17

Pria Stops By Ed's Room To Thank Him
Bria goes by Ed's room to thank him and his crew for saving her life and bringing her aboard.

Aired 10-4-17

The Crew Picks Up A Stranger
The crew picks up a stranger and gives her to a temporary place to stay on the ship.

Aired 10-4-17

Gordon Puts Mr. Potato Head Pieces On Isaac
Gordon plays a practical joke on Isaac and puts Mr. Potato Head pieces on him.

Aired 10-4-17

Kelly Thinks Ed Is Having A Clouded Judgment
Kelly stops by Ed's office to express how she believes something is wrong on the ship.

Aired 10-4-17

Gordon Gets His Leg Amputated
Isaac has amputated Gorgon's leg while he was sleep.

Aired 10-4-17

Kelly & Alara Explain To Ed Why They Searched The Guest Room
Kelly and Alara secretly searched the guest room without proper order.

Aired 10-4-17

Kelly Ask Alara To Search The Guest Room
Kelly asks Alara to check Pria's quarters.

Aired 10-4-17

Kelly Wants To Confirm Their Guest Identity
Kelly speaks with Ed about confirming their guests identity before giving her access to the ship.

Aired 10-4-17

Kelly Gets Interrogated By An Evil Commander
After Kelly has been captured, she is beaten up and interrogated to give up her friends whereabouts.

Aired 9-27-17

Ed, Isaac, & Dr. Claire Talk About Procreation
Isaac asks Ed some very personal questions about his life with Kelly.

Aired 9-27-17

The Crew Explores The New Vessel
The crew heads out to explore the new vessel they found while their ship is down.

Aired 9-27-17

Dr. Claire Talks To Yaphit About His Loneliness
Dr. Claire runs some test on Yaphit and talks to him about his depression and loneliness.

Aired 9-27-17

Kelly Gets Kidnapped
Kelly gets kidnapped while on her rendezvous with Alara.

Aired 9-27-17

Star Mapping With John & Gordon
John and Gordon think of better things they could be doing rather than star mapping.

Aired 9-27-17

Preview: THE ORVILLE Is Just Blasting Off
Seth MacFarlane stars in a brand new adventure every THU at 9/8c on FOX!

Aired 9-22-17

Bortus Pushes Alara To Take Command
Alara begs Bortus to help her run the ship, but he pushes her to take command instead.

Aired 9-16-17

Bortus Lays An Egg
Bortus has laid an egg and is requesting a leave of absence.

Aired 9-16-17

A New Adventure Every Thursday
Catch an all new episode of THE ORVILLE every THU at 9/8c on FOX!

Aired 9-14-17

Seth MacFarlane Discusses Designing The Future
Seth MacFarlane discusses working with Stephen Lineweaver and his admiration for the interior design of THE ORVILLE.

Aired 9-13-17

THE ORVILLE Is Top-Notch
Catch some sci-fi fun and blast off with THE ORVILLE every week on FOX!

Aired 9-9-17

Seth MacFarlane Explains How The Orville Takes Flight
Seth MacFarlane discusses bringing The Orville ship to life through model work.

Aired 9-9-17

Gordon Shows Off His Move "Hugging The Donkey"
In order to buy time while the ship gets the landing party back, Gordon shows off his fly school skills called "hugging the donkey."

Aired 9-8-17

Ed & Kelly Argue About Their Past Marriage To Krill
While on a call with Krill, Ed & Kelly being to argue about their past marriage to waste time.

Aired 9-8-17

Gordon & John Meet Each Other
Gordon and John meet each other since they will be working full shifts together on the ship.

Aired 9-8-17

Ed Finds Out Kelly Will Be Apart Of His Crew
Ed receives disturbing news that his ex-wife, Kelly will be joining his crew as an executive officer because she is the most compatible and qualified.

Aired 9-8-17

Ed & Kelly Aren't Impressed By The Banana Ray
Ed and Kelly aren't impressed by the Janice Lee's banana experiment until she explains it's a time machine.

Aired 9-8-17

The Orville Sets Course To The Next Destination
The Orville sets its course for the next destination in quantum drive. Buckle your seat belts!

Aired 9-8-17

Bortus & Claire Share Their Unique Backgrounds
Bortus and Claire introduce themselves and share some of their unique backgrounds with the captain.

Aired 9-8-17

Alara Reassures She's Fit To Be The Chief Of Security
Despite her young age, Alara Kitan is introduced as the Chief of Security and reassures the captain that she is fit for the role.

Aired 9-8-17

Seth MacFarlane Talks About Creating A Better Tomorrow
Seth MacFarlane explains why he wanted to make THE ORVILLE. Tune-in to the series premiere SUN, SEPT 10 at 8/7c on FOX!

Aired 8-24-17

THE ORVILLE Panel At Comic-Con 2017
Seth MacFarlane, Scott Grimes, and Penny Johnson Jerald discuss FOX's newest space adventure series.

Aired 7-23-17

Comic-Con 2017 Official Trailer: THE ORVILLE
Blast off on a space adventure with Seth MacFarlane in FOX's all-new space adventure, THE ORVILLE, SEP 10 on FOX!

Aired 7-21-17

From Seth MacFarlane and Director Jon Favreau comes the all-new FOX series, THE ORVILLE.
Blast off with THE ORVILLE, this fall on FOX!

Aired 7-18-17