SEASON FINALE
S1 E12 Mad Idolatry
Ed and Kelly consider the possibility of reforging their relationship, but Kelly soon crash-lands on a planet in another universe with Isaac and Gordon.... More

Aired 12-8-17 • TV-14 LSV

S1 E11 New Dimensions
Kelly discovers that Lt. John Lamarr is smarter than he lets on. So, she pushes Ed to consider him for a key leadership position on the ship.

Aired 12-1-17 • TV-14 DL

S1 E10 Firestorm
After a crew member dies as the result of a fire that broke out on The Orville, Alara questions her efficacy as the ship's chief of security.

Aired 11-17-17 • TV-14 DLV

S1 E9 Cupid's Dagger
The Orville is asked to help strike a peace treaty between two cultures at war, but tensions escalate when Ed and Kelly find a familiar face.

Aired 11-10-17 • TV-14 DLV

S1 E8 Into the Fold
Ed and the crew attempt to save Isaac, Dr. Finn and her two sons after their shuttle becomes set on a course into uncharted space.

Aired 11-3-17 • TV-14 DLV

S1 E7 Majority Rule
Ed gives Kelly command of a team to find two Union anthropologists who disappeared on a planet similar to the Earth in the 21st century.

Aired 10-27-17 • TV-14 DLV

S1 E6 Krill
After the crew defends a new colony from a Krill attack, Ed and Gordon are sent off by the Union on a risky undercover mission.

Aired 10-13-17 • TV-14 DLV

S1 E5 Pria
Ed finds himself falling for the Orville's newest guest after the crew rescues an attractive captain from her stranded ship.

Aired 10-6-17 • TV-14 DLSV

S1 E4 If the Stars Should Appear
Ed and the crew members stumble upon a large vessel that is in danger of running into a nearby star.

Aired 9-29-17 • TV-14 DLV

S1 E3 About A Girl
Crew members aboard the Orville find themselves split between their respective cultures.

Aired 9-22-17 • TV-14 LV

S1 E2 Command Performance
Bortus and Klyden receive pleasant and unexpected news.

Aired 9-18-17 • TV-14 DL

SERIES PREMIERE
S1 E1 Old Wounds
A newly-promoted captain of the exploratory spaceship U.S.S. Orville is taken aback when he learns that his ex-wife has been assigned as his First Officer.

Aired 9-11-17 • TV-14 DL