The Masked Singer Digital Watch Party Kit

The Masked Singer Must-Haves

All you need to watch The Masked Singer from home! Download your digital clue notebooks, backgrounds and activities below.

The Masked Singer Family Fun Pack

  • Coloring Page
  • Connect the Dots
  • Word Search
  • I Spy
  • DIY Crocodile Mask

Click Here to Download The Masked Singer Family

The Masked Singer Zoom Backgrounds

Dominate your next video conference with The Masked Singer Zoom Backgrounds!

Click To Download Season 4 Zoom Backgrounds

 

The Masked Singer GIPHY Stickers

Click To Download Season 4 GIPHY Stickers

The Masked Singer Clue Notebooks 

 

The Masked Singer Bingo Card

The Masked Singer Phone Backgrounds
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. The Masked Singer
  4. The Masked Singer Digital Watch Party Kit