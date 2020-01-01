Wednesday Family Fun on FOX

Wednesday night fun for the whole family! Make your own mask, find the The Masked Singer, or color in your favorite costume! Share what you create on social using #TheMaskedSinger and tune in on 9/23 for an all-new season of The Masked Singer and the series premiere of I Can See Your Voice.

The Masked Singer Family Fun Pack

Coloring Page

Connect the Dots

Word Search

I Spy

DIY Crocodile Mask

Click Here to Download The Masked Singer Family Fun Pack

I Can See Your Voice Family Fun Pack

Connect the Dots

Word Search

Spot the Differences

Fill in the Blanks

Draw Yourself

Click Here to Download the I Can See Your Voice Family Fun Pack