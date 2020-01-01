Zoom Backgrounds

The Masked Singer Zoom Backgrounds

Dominate your next video conference with The Masked Singer Zoom Backgrounds!

How To Save Background Images

  1. Click on the thumbnail or the download link
  2. Next, right-click on the image and select “Save image as…
  3. Save the image to your preferred destination.

Group A

Dragon

Click To Download The Dragon Background

Sun

Click To Download The Sun Background

The Snow Owls

Click To Download The Snow Owls Background

Popcorn

Click To Download The Popcorn Background

How To Upload to Zoom

  1. Navigate to Zoom's settings.
  2. Select "Virtual Background" from the bar on the left.
  3. Click the "Plus Icon" to upload The Masked Singer Zoom Background of choice.
  4. Locate and select your saved background.

  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. The Masked Singer
  4. Download Zoom Backgrounds