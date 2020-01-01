Zoom Backgrounds
The Masked Singer Zoom Backgrounds
Dominate your next video conference with The Masked Singer Zoom Backgrounds!
How To Save Background Images
- Click on the thumbnail or the download link
- Next, right-click on the image and select “Save image as…
- Save the image to your preferred destination.
Group A
Dragon
Click To Download The Dragon Background
Sun
Click To Download The Sun Background
The Snow Owls
Click To Download The Snow Owls Background
Popcorn
Click To Download The Popcorn Background
How To Upload to Zoom
- Navigate to Zoom's settings.
- Select "Virtual Background" from the bar on the left.
- Click the "Plus Icon" to upload The Masked Singer Zoom Background of choice.
- Locate and select your saved background.