Crab appears in Season Five of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesdays 8/7c on FOX.

Appearance

Crab has a metallic blue torso and shell with a metallic pink moustache, eyes, and claws.

Who Is Crab?

Clue Package 1 (Week 4):

All my life, I dreamed of being a star. And I was blessed that my dream came true in a flash. Everyone around the globe wanted to be like me. I felt like a king crab. But with every blessing, tragedy seems to follow. It's been a struggle dealing with the darkness that has followed me and my family. We've endured so many twists and turns and traumas. But through the pain, it's the love of my family that gives me the strength to stand back up and be a star again. My song tonight is a tribute to that love and the family members that have gone before me. Because after all the darkness, it's time to finally let the light back in.

Visual Clues: Broken mirror, bandaged hands, “2+3” on a calculator, Mona Lisa portrait, and insect characters

Childhood 1st Crush Clue: Janet Jackson

Clue Package 2 (Week 5):

Being on stage for the first time was tough—both physically, because it was hard to breathe, and emotionally. There's a purity to performing on this show that reminds me of being a child. Oh, I got into all sorts of trouble. My mom tried to keep me on the straight and narrow path. “Get your butt in the house!” She made me sit in the kitchen while she prepared food every night. At first, I hated it. Then I realized she wasn't just trying to teach me how to cook, she was teaching me the value of family and hard work. What started out as a punishment turned into a passion, and now my kitchen is the heart and soul of my family. Now tonight I can't wait to let loose with a song I know they're going to love.

Visual Clues: Jellyfish, blue house, mac and cheese, London clock tower, and BBQ ribs

Meaningful Object Clue: Bowler hat

Performances

Week 4: “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers

Week 5: “Give It to Me Baby” by Rick James

Judges' Guesses

Week 4: Lenny Kravitz, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill

Week 5: Martin Lawrence, Bobby Brown, Shawn Stockman

Revealed

N/A