Bulldog appears in Season Five of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesdays 8/7c on FOX.

Appearance

Bulldog is a golden-faced French bulldog with a gold and black tracksuit, black furry paws, and stylish gold sneakers.

Who is Bulldog?

Clue Package 1 (Week 5):

My whole life, I had to fend for myself, stepping up to any challenge that comes my way. I made moves on every green field with Panthers and Pit Bulls, running fast like a human torch. Yep, I'm one hot dog-- technically, the sexiest dog alive, people. But don't be fooled by all of the beef. I'm a big softy inside. I'm sit, stay, give you my ball, whatever it takes to make you love me. So beware of dog kisses. Now this pup's about to blow the last two wildcards out of the water and become the most popular pet on stage. And I'm dedicating my performance to someone very special.

Visual Clues: Back-alley scene, football, “SUPER” on dog bowl, Skeleton mask, “GT80” license plate, “Beware of Dog” warning sign, breakdancing, “B99” on dog collar

Meaningful Object Clue: “AND… LIVE FROM NEW YORK, IT’S SATURDAY NIGHT” written on a white board

Performances

Week 5: “ Candy Girl” by New Edition

Judges' Guesses

Week 5: Chris Tucker, Andy Samberg, Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock

Revealed