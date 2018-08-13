Nicole Scherzinger

Best known as the lead singer of the hit girl group The Pussycat Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger has sold more than 60 million records globally throughout the course of her pop career. Receiving an Olivier Award nomination for her role in the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webbers’ “Cats - The Musical” on London’s West End, she also has guested with Andrea Bocelli on various classical projects. Beyond music, she recently played the role of “Sina” in Disney’s animated blockbuster, “Moana,” and has been a judge on both the U.K. and U.S. versions of “The X Factor,” during which she played an influential role in the formation of international successes, such as One Direction and James Arthur. She resides in Los Angeles.