The Performances
Bull Performs "What Hurts The Most" By Rascal Flatts for the judges.

Published 09-23-21 • 2m

Hamster performs "Pretty Woman" by Roy Orbison for the judges.

Published 09-23-21 • 1m

Pufferfish Performs "Levitating" By Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby for the judges.

Published 09-23-21 • 2m

Baby performs " My First My Last My Everything" by Warner Chappell for the judges.

Published 09-23-21 • 1m

Bull Performs "Drops of Jupiter" By Train for the judges.

Published 09-22-21 • 2m

Octopus Performs "Tutti Fruitti" By Little Richie for the judges.

Published 09-22-21 • 1m

Pufferfish Performs "Say So" by Doja Cat for the judges.

Published 09-21-21 • 1m

Skunk performs "Diamonds" By Sam Smith for the judges.

Published 09-21-21 • 1m

Mother Nature Performs "I'm Coming Out" by Diana Ross for the judges.

Published 09-21-21 • 1m

