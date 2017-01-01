The Performances
Bull Performs "What Hurts The Most" By Rascal Flatts for the judges.
Hamster performs "Pretty Woman" by Roy Orbison for the judges.
Pufferfish Performs "Levitating" By Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby for the judges.
Baby performs " My First My Last My Everything" by Warner Chappell for the judges.
Bull Performs "Drops of Jupiter" By Train for the judges.
Octopus Performs "Tutti Fruitti" By Little Richie for the judges.
Pufferfish Performs "Say So" by Doja Cat for the judges.
Skunk performs "Diamonds" By Sam Smith for the judges.
Mother Nature Performs "I'm Coming Out" by Diana Ross for the judges.