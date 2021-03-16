The Masked Singer seriesDetail
Back to The Masked Singer
MS5: The Performances
  • MS5: The Performances
  • MS5: The Clues
  • MS5: The Reveals
  • Clips & Extras
Robopine Performs "All Of Me" By John Legend for the judges.

Published 03-23-21 • 1m

Raccoon Performs "Ring of Fire" By Johnny Cash for the judges.

Published 03-23-21 • 1m

The Russian Dolls Perform "Wonder" By Shawn Mendes

Published 03-23-21 • 1m

Orca Performs "We're Not Gonna Take It" By Twisted Sister for the judges.

Published 03-23-21 • 1m

Network Icon
Grandpa Monster performs "Mambo No. 5" by Lou Bega for the judges.

Published 03-16-21 • 1m

Network Icon
Chameleon performs "Ride Wit Me" by Nelly for the judges.

Published 03-16-21 • 1m

Network Icon
Phoenix performs "TiK ToK" by Kesha for the judges.

Published 03-16-21 • 1m

Network Icon
Piglet sings "Speechless" by Dan + Shay for the judges.

Published 03-16-21 • 1m

Network Icon
Black Swan rocks out and performs "Barracuda" by Heart for the judges.

Published 03-16-21 • 2m

Network Icon
Seashell Performs "Listen To Your Heart" By Roxette for the judges.

Published 03-10-21 • 2m

Network Icon
Snail Performs "You Make My Dreams (Come True)" By Hall & Oates for the judges.

Published 03-10-21 • 1m

Network Icon
Porcupine Performs "Never Too Much" By Luther Vandross for the judges.

Published 03-10-21 • 1m

Network Icon
Raccoon Performs "Wild Thing" By The Troggs for the judges.

Published 03-10-21 • 1m

Network Icon
The Russian Dolls perform "Man in the Mirror" by Michael Jackson for the judges.

Published 03-10-21 • 1m

  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. The Masked Singer
  4. Clips