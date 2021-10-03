The Masked Singer seriesDetail
Find out who is under the Snail mask!

Published 03-10-21 • 2m

See what the Snail has to say about his experience on THE MASKED SINGER!

Published 03-10-21 • 4m

THE MASKED SINGER Season Five is here.

Published 03-10-21 • 2m

Raccoon Performs "Wild Thing" By The Troggs for the judges.

Published 03-10-21 • 1m

Who could Porcupine be?!

Published 03-10-21 • 1m

Porcupine Performs "Never Too Much" By Luther Vandross for the judges.

Published 03-10-21 • 1m

Seashell Performs "Listen To Your Heart" By Roxette for the judges.

Published 03-10-21 • 2m

Based on these clues, can you guess who the Raccoon is?

Published 03-10-21 • 1m

Based on these clues, who do you think Seashell is?

Published 03-10-21 • 1m

Based on these clues, can you guess who the Russian Doll might be?

Published 03-10-21 • 1m

Snail Performs "You Make My Dreams (Come True)" By Hall & Oates for the judges.

Published 03-10-21 • 1m

The Russian Dolls perform "Man in the Mirror" by Michael Jackson for the judges.

Published 03-10-21 • 1m

Based on these clues, can you guess who Snail might be?

Published 03-10-21 • 1m

Niecy thought Ken was actually onto something but she was wrong.

Published 03-08-21 • 1m

The judges debate who the Russian Dolls could be.

Published 03-08-21 • 29s

Niecy has a feeling she knows Porcupine.

Published 03-08-21 • 25s

Robin and the judges agree: Raccoon has to be a huge super star.

Published 03-08-21 • 1m

This season is the perfect escape. Don't miss THE MASKED SINGER on Wednesdays, beginning March 10th.

Published 03-04-21 • 2m

See what Sun has to say about her time on THE MASKED SINGER in this exclusive unmasked interview.

Published 12-16-20 • 5m

See what the Unmasked Mushroom has to say about his experience on THE MASKED SINGER!

Published 12-16-20 • 5m

See what the Unmasked Croc has to say about his experience on THE MASKED SINGER!

Published 12-16-20 • 5m

Guess who is under the Mushroom's mask this season finale!

Published 12-16-20 • 1m

Guess who is under the Sun's mask this season finale!

Published 12-16-20 • 1m

Guess who is under the crocodile's mask in this season's finale!

Published 12-16-20 • 1m

Based on these final clues, can you guess who the sun is?

Published 12-15-20 • 1m

Based on these final clues, can you guess who the mushroom is?

Published 12-15-20 • 1m

Based on these final clues can you guess who the crocodile is?

Published 12-15-20 • 1m

