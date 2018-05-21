CELEBRITY SINGING COMPETITION “THE MASKED SINGER”

TO PREMIERE WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 2, ON FOX

Top-Secret Masked Celebrities Have Earned a Total of 65 Grammy Nominations,

16 Emmy Award Nominations, Four Super Bowl Titles and

Four Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Get ready for the wildest celebrity guessing game ever, when new celebrity singing game show THE MASKED SINGER premieres Wednesday, Jan. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Watch/share the all-new promo here:https://youtu.be/P3MQmz51yDE

Hosted by Nick Cannon, with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, THE MASKED SINGER is a top-secret celebrity singing competition that will have everyone asking, “who’s behind the mask?!” Based on an international format, and already a viral phenomenon with over half a billion fans worldwide, the series features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Although the celebrities’ identities are a mystery, between them they have a combined 65 Grammy Award nominations, 16 Emmy Award nominations, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and four Super Bowl titles. The singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated by the audience and judges each week, based on their performance, and will then reveal his or her true identity. It’s not a “whodunit,” it’s a “whosungit!”

Produced by Endemol Shine North America, THE MASKED SINGER was developed for the U.S. and is executive-produced by Craig Plestis (“Minute to Win It,” “The Winner Is”). Izzie Pick Ibarra (“Dancing with the Stars,” “Breaking Pointe”) also serves as an executive producer, and Alex Rudzinski (“Dancing with the Stars,” “Grease: Live”) directs. Nick Cannon, Nikki Varhely Gillingham and Rosie Seitchik serve as co-executive producers. THE MASKED SINGER is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. “Like” THE MASKED SINGER on Facebook at facebook.com/maskedsingerfox. Follow the series on Twitter @maskedsingerfoxand join the conversation using #TheMaskedSinger. Check out photos and videos on Instagram @maskedsingerfox.