January Jones starred in the critically acclaimed Emmy Award-, Golden Globe- and Screen Actors Guild Award-winning series “Mad Men.” Her performance as “Betty Draper” earned her a 2009 Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama. The series premiered in July 2007 and the final season aired in spring 2015. Jones also starred in the 2014 feature “Good Kill,” opposite Ethan Hawke. Additonal film credits include “Sweetwater,” opposite Ed Harris and Jason Isaacs; “X-Men: First Class,” as Marvel super hero “Emma Frost”; “Unknown,” opposite Liam Neeson; and “Pirate Radio,” as well as “Swedish Auto,” “We Are Marshall,” “Three Burials of Meliquiades Estrada,” “American Wedding,” “Anger Management,” “Love Actually,” “Bandits” and “Full Frontal.” Jones currently resides in Los Angeles.