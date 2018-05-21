Teen Choice 2018 Winners

WINNERS OF “TEEN CHOICE 2018” ANNOUNCED

Teens Cast More Than 150 Million Votes Via Twitter and FOX.com

The following were honored today at TEEN CHOICE 2018TM, which aired live on FOX from the Forum in Los Angeles. This year, teens logged on to Twitter and FOX.com and cast more than 150 million votes in support of their favorite teen icons in film, television, music, sports, fashion, comedy and the web.

The star-studded event featured performances by Bebe Rexha, Meghan Trainor, Foster the People, Khalid, Lauv and Season One winner of THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM, Evvie McKinney.

TEEN CHOICE 2018 complete list of winners below:

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)

“Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

Robert Downey Jr. – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)

Scarlett Johansson – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)

“Black Panther”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)

Chris Hemsworth – “Thor: Ragnarok”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)

Letitia Wright – “Black Panther”

Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)

“Coco”

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)

Anthony Gonzalez – “Coco”

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)

Carrie Fisher – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)

“The Greatest Showman”

Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)

Zac Efron – “The Greatest Showman”

Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)

Zendaya – “The Greatest Showman”

Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)

“Love, Simon”

Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)

Dwayne Johnson – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)

Anna Kendrick – “Pitch Perfect 3”

Choice Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie)

“Incredibles 2”

Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)

Chris Pratt – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)

Bryce Dallas Howard – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain)

Michael B. Jordan – “Black Panther”

Choice Breakout Movie Star (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar)

Nick Robinson – “Love, Simon”

Choice MovieShip (#ChoiceMovieShip)

Zac Efron & Zendaya – “The Greatest Showman”

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

“Riverdale”

Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”

Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

“Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Matthew Daddario – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

“The Flash”

Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Grant Gustin – “The Flash”

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”

Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

“The Big Bang Theory”

Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Jaime Camil – “Jane the Virgin”

Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”

Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)

“Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir”

Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

“Friends”

Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)

Chrissy Teigen – “Lip Sync Battle”

Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)

“So You Think You Can Dance”

Choice Summer TV Star (#ChoiceSummerTVStar)

Olivia Holt – “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)

Mark Consuelos – “Riverdale”

Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)

“On My Block”

Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)

Vanessa Morgan – “Riverdale”

Choice TVShip (#ChoiceTVShip)

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Louis Tomlinson

Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)

Camila Cabello

Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

Carrie Underwood

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)

The Chainsmokers

Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)

CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)

Cardi B

Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)

Imagine Dragons

Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)

Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – “Havana”

Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”

Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)

Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars” (“The Greatest Showman” soundtrack)

Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)

“Back To You” – Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)

Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)

Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)

Harry Styles – Live on Tour

Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)

“In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes

Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong)

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)

“All Night” – Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui

Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong)

“Familiar” – Liam Payne & J Balvin

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)

“Love Lies” – Khalid & Normani

Choice Rock/Alternative Song (#ChoiceRockSong)

“Whatever It Takes” – Imagine Dragons

Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)

Khalid

Choice Next Big Thing (#ChoiceNextBigThing)

Jackson Wang

DIGITAL

Choice Female Web Star (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar)

Liza Koshy

Choice Male Web Star (#ChoiceMaleWebStar)

The Dolan Twins

Choice Comedy Web Star (#ChoiceComedyWebStar)

Liza Koshy

Choice Music Web Star (#ChoiceMusicWebStar)

Erika Costell

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star (#ChoiceBeautyWebStar)

James Charles

Choice Twit (#ChoiceTwit)

Anna Kendrick

Choice Instagrammer (#ChoiceInstagrammer)

Selena Gomez

Choice Snapchatter (#ChoiceSnapchatter)

Ariana Grande

Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber)

Liza Koshy

Choice Muser (#ChoiceMuser)

Mackenzie Ziegler

OTHER

Choice Comedian(#ChoiceComedian)

The Dolan Twins

Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)

LeBron James

Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)

Serena Williams

Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLipLock)

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)

Madelaine Petsch – “Riverdale”

Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)

Vanessa Morgan – “Riverdale”

Choice Style Icon (#ChoiceStyleIcon)

Harry Styles

Choice Female Hottie (#ChoiceFemaleHottie)

Lauren Jauregui

Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie)

Cole Sprouse

Choice Videogame (#ChoiceVideoGame)

Fortnite

Choice Dancer (#ChoiceDancer)

Maddie Ziegler

Choice Model (#ChoiceModel)

Gigi Hadid

Choice International Artist (#ChoiceInternationalArtist)

BTS

Choice Fandom (#ChoiceFandom)

#BTSArmy