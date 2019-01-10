Summer of Streaming
9-1-1 - Season 3
kids today tile image
SEASON PREMIERE
Network Icon
A teenager speeds out of control on the freeway; a routine traffic stop uncovers a kidnapping.

Published 09-24-19 • 43m

sink or swim tile image
Network Icon
A massive tsunami hits the Santa Monica Pier, jeopardizing the lives of both Buck and Christopher.

Published 10-01-19 • 42m

the searchers tile image
Network Icon
A massive tsunami hits the Santa Monica Pier; Buck fears the worst when Christopher goes missing.

Published 10-08-19 • 44m

triggers tile image
Network Icon
The team races to save workers in a high-rise during a fire drill; Buck gives Bobby surprising news.

Published 10-15-19 • 43m

rage tile image
Network Icon
Athena takes action after Michael, May and Harry experience a traumatic traffic stop.

Published 10-21-19 • 44m

monsters tile image
Network Icon
A flock of crows terrorizes a field trip; a ghost-like girl wanders a neighborhood.

Published 10-29-19 • 43m

athena begins tile image
Network Icon
A murder weapon from a case close to Athena in the early '90s resurfaces.

Published 11-05-19 • 43m

malfunction tile image
Network Icon
A skating mishap at an ice show; an accident involving a self-driving car.

Published 11-12-19 • 43m

fallout tile image
Network Icon
Hen struggles with guilt over her ambulance accident; Bobby introduces Eddie to an old friend.

Published 11-26-19 • 43m

christmas spirit tile image
FALL FINALE
Network Icon
Holiday-themed incidents; Maddie revisits her past to embrace her future; Bobby gets shocking news.

Published 12-03-19 • 43m

seize the day tile image
SPRING PREMIERE
Network Icon
The 118 responds to a skydiving trip gone wrong; a bank rep is injured in a home repossession.

Published 03-17-20 • 44m

fools tile image
Network Icon
The 118 responds to a viral stunt gone wrong and a disaster at a couple's fishing trip.

Published 03-24-20 • 44m

pinned tile image
Network Icon
Accidents happen at a bowling alley and a home renovation; Athena pursues a car thief.

Published 03-31-20 • 43m

the taking of dispatch 9-1-1 tile image
Network Icon
Maddie fears for herself and her co-workers when the call center is taken hostage.

Published 04-14-20 • 44m

eddie begins tile image
Network Icon
Eddie's journey to rescue a boy from a well turns into a mission to save himself from his past.

Published 04-21-20 • 43m

the one that got away tile image
Network Icon
The 118 fights an apartment blaze and attempts a daring rescue of a blind woman trapped inside.

Published 04-28-20 • 43m

powerless tile image
Network Icon
A girl in a runaway hot air balloon must be saved; Athena's investigation puts her life in jeopardy.

Published 05-05-20 • 44m

what's next? tile image
SEASON FINALE
Network Icon
The 118 rush to save lives in the aftermath of a massive train derailment.

Published 05-12-20 • 43m

