Summer of Streaming

9-1-1 - Season 3
A teenager speeds out of control on the freeway; a routine traffic stop uncovers a kidnapping.
A massive tsunami hits the Santa Monica Pier, jeopardizing the lives of both Buck and Christopher.
A massive tsunami hits the Santa Monica Pier; Buck fears the worst when Christopher goes missing.
The team races to save workers in a high-rise during a fire drill; Buck gives Bobby surprising news.
Hen struggles with guilt over her ambulance accident; Bobby introduces Eddie to an old friend.
Holiday-themed incidents; Maddie revisits her past to embrace her future; Bobby gets shocking news.
The 118 responds to a skydiving trip gone wrong; a bank rep is injured in a home repossession.
Maddie fears for herself and her co-workers when the call center is taken hostage.
Eddie's journey to rescue a boy from a well turns into a mission to save himself from his past.
The 118 fights an apartment blaze and attempts a daring rescue of a blind woman trapped inside.
A girl in a runaway hot air balloon must be saved; Athena's investigation puts her life in jeopardy.
The 118 rush to save lives in the aftermath of a massive train derailment.