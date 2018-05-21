The story of three girls’ rise to fame, STAR’s second season ended with CARLOTTA (Queen Latifah), ALEX (Ryan Destiny), SIMONE (Brittany O’Grady), DEREK (Quincy Brown), COTTON (Amiyah Scott) and CASSIE’s (Brandy Norwood) lives in jeopardy. Carlotta had been named the head of A&R for Midtown Sound, but her world came crashing down after learning Cassie killed JAHIL (Benjamin Bratt). When Carlotta confronted Cassie, guns were drawn and one went off. Meanwhile, Alex, Cotton and Derek each were on a flight to New York when a news report revealed that a plane had crashed – with no one knowing who survived.

Season Three picks up three months later, as STAR (Jude Demorest) returns home from touring, and Alex and Simone’s fates are finally answered.

STAR is a production of 20th Century Fox Television in association with Lee Daniels Entertainment. Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy are the creators. Lee Daniels and Pamela Oas Williams serve as executive producers. Karin Gist serves as showrunner and executive producer.

